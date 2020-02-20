 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   "All this for just a DUI and smoking a little marijuana. I hope you are happy with yourself," said the 68 year old after a 15 mile 20 MPH chase involving seven police cars   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Strange, led officers, Abraham Lincoln, Police, mph chase, Shamanism, Man, pot  
21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they didn't know that until you pulled over.

Trying to flee slowly is still trying to flee, just feel lucky your an old white dude.  I don't see this working out so well for a young black man.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Yeah, they didn't know that until you pulled over.

Trying to flee slowly is still trying to flee, just feel lucky your an old white dude.  I don't see this working out so well for a young black man.


Belfonte, PA?
Things don't work out for white dudes even if they are the DA.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then he suddenly became a jazz musician.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was OJ in the car with him?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20mph for 15 miles?  I want his license revoked and his car sold at auction.
 
manintheboxdtnet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relevant:  https://youtu.be/CK8FmhNpBMg
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they play Yakkity Sax or the Baby Elephant March during the chase?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually the slow old men I get stuck behind on the highway are all wearing hats.
 
logieal [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
He had pulled over. He just couldn't pull over any further.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Cheech Marin is getting old, man....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Did they play Yakkity Sax or the Baby Elephant March during the chase?


It was "Entry of the Gladiators" this time
 
dragonchild
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Did they play Yakkity Sax or the Baby Elephant March during the chase?

Ravel's "Bolero"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for waiting for the stop sign to turn green, he would've got away.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I don't see this working out so well for a young black man.


why would you think such a stupid thing?  are you a racist?

https://www.al.com/news/birmingham/20​2​0/02/suspect-tossed-weed-out-window-du​ring-slow-speed-chase-in-irondale-birm​ingham-police-say.html
 
ifky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldJames: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Did they play Yakkity Sax or the Baby Elephant March during the chase?

It was "Entry of the Gladiators" this time


Poor Julius Fucik. If he only knew his piece would be associated with the circus.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Assuming he's white since he's still able to talk, breathe.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

asciibaron: EvilEgg: I don't see this working out so well for a young black man.

why would you think such a stupid thing?  are you a racist?

https://www.al.com/news/birmingham/202​0/02/suspect-tossed-weed-out-window-du​ring-slow-speed-chase-in-irondale-birm​ingham-police-say.html


And there has never been an old white person roughed up by a roided out cop.  Fark brand race baiting is pretty sad.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"All this for just a DUI and smoking a little marijuana. I hope you are happy with yourself,"

I'm happy they got you off the road. Do your dope at home and stay off the road, asshole. Contrary to what some fark weed-noggins think, you don't drive better when you're high, you only think you do.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dudes on 'ludes should not drive!
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Chris Farley - Black Sheep - Traffic Stop
Youtube CK8FmhNpBMg
 
Report