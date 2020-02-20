 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   BYU eliminates "homosexual behavior" from its list of banned conduct in its revised Honor Code
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but don't you dare act on it. Otherwise, you'll be kicked out of school like any other heathen who has sex before marriage.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn It Off
Youtube JjCfE1n6nW4
 
namatad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they only expel the whores who have sex, but boys will be boys.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homosexual acts were banned? It's a university, they don't have fraternities?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea where my rainbow suspenders are, or if I even still have them.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LET THE BUTT-STUFF COMMENCE!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure a bunch of concerned people who couldn't identify Utah on a map will soon be crying the usual mantra of how BYU is "normalizing deviant behavior" and "shoving homosexuality down their throats".  The policy will be back in place before the new school year starts next fall.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone attend BYU? When a community college gives you a better education than they can.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hours later, however, BYU appeared to throw cold water on the jubilation, tweeting that there may have been "some miscommunication as to what the Honor Code changes mean."

"Even though we have removed the more prescriptive language, the principles of the Honor Code remain the same," the school wrote, adding that the "Honor Code Office will handle questions that arise on a case by case basis."

Smart move on BYU's part. If you write the rules down, your critics will use the written rules to defame you and the kids will try to find ways around them.

If you just tell the kids "the principles of the Honor Code remain the same" and do a few high-profile expulsions, then everyone will be afraid of violating the unwritten rules and won't try to toe the line because they don't know where the line is.

I guess the Mormons did learn things from watching totalitarian governments!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Yeah, but don't you dare act on it. Otherwise, you'll be kicked out of school like any other heathen who has sex before marriage.


That'll change eventually. One of their leaders will have a "revelation" that it's ok, just like they did when they abandoned polygamy or when they decided blacks weren't subhuman.

\funny how the Mormon god always follows the prevailing social structure
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah seeing two dudes make out really offended my three wives and I ask that they apologize immediately.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: LET THE BUTT-STUFF COMMENCE!


Butt stuff isn't just for gays.
The Loophole - Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube 7pzs0aGu1fU
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: I'm sure a bunch of concerned people who couldn't identify Utah on a map will soon be crying the usual mantra of how BYU is "normalizing deviant behavior" and "shoving homosexuality down their throats".  The policy will be back in place before the new school year starts next fall.


For most Christian colleges*, the students are far more liberal/progressive than the faculty and administration, and the faculty and administration tend to be much, much more progressive than the donors. The standard arc of most Christian university scandals is that a faculty member does something like tell the students that creationism is dumb or wear a hajib in solidarity with Muslims who are getting crapped on in the US, and the university administration doesn't care that much, but then a couple high-dollar donors call up board members and threaten to stop giving money.

So yeah, I would not bet against the policy being reinstated.

* The canonization of some 19th century fan-fiction aside, I'm pretty content to classify Mormons as Christians, at least taxonomically. However, given that the LDS church has $100 billion that they hid from the world, I'm less sure that the donor environment in BYU is quite the same as at a place like Wheaton.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh trust me Peter, I've always been a firmbeliever in the "More Men" faith.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Why do people care so gods damned much if boys kiss boys and girls kiss girls. The vitriol and hate people spew at LGBTQ boggles my mind. Grown-up and get over it your giant babies.

2. Why would anyone who is gay go to a school that bans them? There must be more open places available. By and large I can't see too many reasons why someone would choose to out themselves in the shiat that way. Religion, I guess, but you can go to a secular school and still keep your religion.

3. What's the deal with airline food? They mush it all into these tiny trays, and suddenly the powdered mashed potatoes are all covered in stroganoff sauce. And those wastful tin containers. If they used reusable hard plastic trays they could cut down on their waste and give people a better meal.

4. Why the hell are these new electric busses laid out so poorly. They have like 1/3 less seats but more room for standing, as if standing on the bus is what we wanted to be doing. Have you ever stood on a moving bus? Its a nightmare, is wear every bus driver ever is a leadfoot, hard go, hard break. I swear, the people who design busses must never need to ride on them!

5. And another thing! Why can't I get tang anymore! Someone call the president. If anyone knows where to get some tang, it'll be him.

6. What if the earth really was flat, and all those crazy people were right? I once read a theory that the universe was actually a 2 dimensional hologram, and our perception of space-time was an illusion!

7. What the hell is time and why does it only go one way?!?!

8. Who is pocketninja? I want to know him!

9. Why can't we all be nice to each other? And also as clever at posting as pocketninja??

10. My bus arrived at the subway so I have to go. I wasn't standing, but I still wish the driver could go a bit easier on the brakes. Even sitting is being thrown about.
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: LET THE BUTT-STUFF COMMENCE!


Well, continue to keep on commencing anyway.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: 1. Why do people care so gods damned much if boys kiss boys and girls kiss girls.


I don't care about that first one at all but I care very deeply about the second.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disapproves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, as soon as the Mormon Church realizes their position on homosexuality is costing them money, the 95 year old fart who's president at the time will have a "revelation" in which God tells him gay love is A-OK.
 
OldJames
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What about binge drinking and drug use?
 
chawco
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: chawco: 1. Why do people care so gods damned much if boys kiss boys and girls kiss girls.

I don't care about that first one at all but I care very deeply about the second.


According to pornhub statistics (citation needed), women also care a lot about girls kissing girls. And I get it. Boys are yucky.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OldJames: What about binge drinking and drug use?


I am certain those aren't dependent on sexual preference and are judged by a different sort of code.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
First polygamy legality is passed by the senate and now gay is ok?  Utah is getting its freak on this week!!
 
mittromneysdog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chawco: 2. Why would anyone who is gay go to a school that bans them? There must be more open places available. By and large I can't see too many reasons why someone would choose to out themselves in the shiat that way. Religion, I guess, but you can go to a secular school and still keep your religion.


When you're 18 years old, factors like family influence, geography, scholarships, and affordability are going to play huge roles in your choice of college.

Lots of gay kids grow up Mormon, being told that they're "abominations against God." That's their normal. So many go to college thinking they can "pray the ghey away," and that the reason they haven't succeeded in doing so already is that they haven't tried hard enough.

It doesn't occur to them that Fred Phelps was right when he said "god doesn't hate them because they're fags. They're fags because god hates them." Romans is rather clear on the point. They can't fathom wondering whether a deity who hates them is worth worshiping.

After a few years, they realize their religious leaders have lied to them. The ghey just can't be prayed away. But by then they're invested in a BYU degree, and it's too late to transfer somewhere else without having to repeat a lot of sh*t they finished years ago.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Top BYU admins to be outed in 3... 2... 1...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: LET THE BUTT-STUFFING COMMENCE!


Fixed
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chawco: Mugato: chawco: 1. Why do people care so gods damned much if boys kiss boys and girls kiss girls.

I don't care about that first one at all but I care very deeply about the second.

According to pornhub statistics (citation needed), women also care a lot about girls kissing girls. And I get it. Boys are yucky.


Not this woman!

I think boys kissing boys is yummy but I could not care less about girls.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So they finally allow fraternities?
 
