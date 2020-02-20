 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Experts discuss and answer the Coronavirus questions you're too afraid to ask   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Influenza, Jeremy Brown, Michael Osterholm, top public health experts, Irwin Redlener, early work, COVID-19, use of an N-95 respirator  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They forgot a few:

Would you say it's time for our viewers to crack each other's heads open and feast on the goo inside?

How can I blame/vindicate the American political party of my choice vis-a-vis Coronavirus when posting on internet message boards?

When will new videos show up in the "Stepmoms teach stepdaughters how to care for stepsiblings struck with Coronavirus" tab on PornHub? I've already fapped to all 54 there already.

What essential oils should I buy from the ex-cheerleader who ignored me in high school but now "really wants to connect and talk about an amazing business plan" on Facebook to cure Coronavirus?
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Coffee Nerves: They forgot a few:

Would you say it's time for our viewers to crack each other's heads open and feast on the goo inside?

Has the power been out for 2 hours? If it has, it's legal. Bird law.

How can I blame/vindicate the American political party of my choice vis-a-vis Coronavirus when posting on internet message boards?

Since when did anyone need actual evidence?

When will new videos show up in the "Stepmoms teach stepdaughters how to care for stepsiblings struck with Coronavirus" tab on PornHub? I've already fapped to all 54 there already.

Corey Chase will probably have something up soon.

What essential oils should I buy from the ex-cheerleader who ignored me in high school but now "really wants to connect and talk about an amazing business plan" on Facebook to cure Coronavirus?

All of them, but she still won't sleep with you.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't mention anything about pooping.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So "questions you're too afraid to ask" = FAQ that have been up on the WHO homep for about two weeks?
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are you in the back pocket of Big Virus ™, Man!?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the best head gear a zombie could wear so some pesky survivors won't be able to shoot me in the head or chop my head off?
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: What's the best head gear a zombie could wear so some pesky survivors won't be able to shoot me in the head or chop my head off?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a disability that qualifies you for free TotalFark for life*?

*Your mileage may vary
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am not taking any chances.  I hermetically sealed my house last night.  It has taken such a load off my mind, I feel so much more relaxed, and a little drows  gyiogy ouv uxctyic
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do the fatality rates include total cases or just hospitalized cases? Do they even have an idea of total? Like for the flu it's like 0.1% total cases but around 6% of hospitalized.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Do the fatality rates include total cases or just hospitalized cases? Do they even have an idea of total? Like for the flu it's like 0.1% total cases but around 6% of hospitalized.


It's a moving set of data which includes the non-hospitalized. Current death rate is hanging around 2% but will probably end up lower.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Do the fatality rates include total cases or just hospitalized cases? Do they even have an idea of total? Like for the flu it's like 0.1% total cases but around 6% of hospitalized.


Current is "known cases" which are mostly those who sought care, but there are those who were tested because of contact with someone who was.

There are certainly a large number of unknown cases, mostly asymptomatic and mild ones. There may be severe cases, even deaths, in rural areas that we don't know about, but there wouldn't be many more of them.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just posted an article that says the virus is present in fecal matter before it can be detected in mouth or nasal swabs.  So, like the Nova virus, it is being spread in crap.

Wash your damn hands, you Farking bastards!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: They forgot a few:

Would you say it's time for our viewers to crack each other's heads open and feast on the goo inside?

How can I blame/vindicate the American political party of my choice vis-a-vis Coronavirus when posting on internet message boards?

When will new videos show up in the "Stepmoms teach stepdaughters how to care for stepsiblings struck with Coronavirus" tab on PornHub? I've already fapped to all 54 there already.

What essential oils should I buy from the ex-cheerleader who ignored me in high school but now "really wants to connect and talk about an amazing business plan" on Facebook to cure Coronavirus?


One...and done.....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can you get Coronavirus from Tecate?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Daily Beast and "experts" don't belong in the same sentence.  Bad subby.  BAD!
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Other than going to China, is there a way I can make certain that someone catches the most virulent form of this?  No reason, just asking.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Other than going to China, is there a way I can make certain that someone catches the most virulent form of this?  No reason, just asking.


Have them check out the Pol Tab.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Please start calling it the Wuhan Coronavirus.
 
OldJames
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who would be afraid to ask those questions?
 
Dakai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I am not taking any chances.  I hermetically sealed my house last night.  It has taken such a load off my mind, I feel so much more relaxed, and a little drows  gyiogy ouv uxctyic


Dude, you are suffering hypothermia symptoms, start a fire in the fireplace, immediately!
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

i ignore u: The Daily Beast and "experts" don't belong in the same sentence.  Bad subby.  BAD!


Thought the same thing, then I read the article.  All good, non-panic inducing information.
 
Report