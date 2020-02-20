 Skip to content
(AP News)   Man leaves note making it clear his wife had nothing to do with his death. He apparently committed suicide by asphyxiating himself while sitting in a freezer   (apnews.com) divider line
    Paul Edward Mathers, late Jeanne Souron-Mathers  
966 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2020 at 10:35 AM



AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a chilling way to go.

/ba dum tss
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coincidentally there's a thread on this page about Kurt Cobain's birthday.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'sitting in the freezer' is what he used to call fondling his frigid wife.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it happens more often than you think
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CorruptDB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better article with a picture of the notarized note: https://www.ksl.com/article/467​19698/v​a-paid-177k-to-dead-tooele-man-found-i​n-freezer

He didn't die from asphyxiation subby, the medical examiner hasn't released a cause of death.  The note mentions overdoses of Lortab and he had been diagnosed with terminal bladder cancer.  It looks like the setup was for purposes of fraud but I don't begrudge an old widow 17k a year.  The note seems to be an attempt to keep his mother of accusing his wife of murder, it looks like he had a strained relationship with his mother because he (she?) was transgender.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait... he was in a freezer for 11 years and no one found him???
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:"I want it known that Jeanne is in NO way responsible for my death," Mathers wrote in the letter notarized Dec. 2, 2008. "

A NOTARIZED suicide note??
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His suicide note was notarized? WTF?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it signed "Epstein's mom"?
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shlomohsherman.comView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide note was typed. Nothing suspicious about that.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Collins: Suicide note was typed. Nothing suspicious about that.


Some of us have really crappy handwriting. Leaving confusion over whether suicide or homicide would just be a bonus.

/Could always take the printout to a frickin notary public I guess
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Officer Collins: Suicide note was typed. Nothing suspicious about that.

Some of us have really crappy handwriting. Leaving confusion over whether suicide or homicide would just be a bonus.

/Could always take the printout to a frickin notary public I guess


Sounds like exactly what he did, pretty clever really.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the intent is to exonerate your wife I would think a note written by hand, sloppy or not would be more convincing than a notary seal.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Boojum2k: Officer Collins: Suicide note was typed. Nothing suspicious about that.

Some of us have really crappy handwriting. Leaving confusion over whether suicide or homicide would just be a bonus.

/Could always take the printout to a frickin notary public I guess

Sounds like exactly what he did, pretty clever really.


Not buying it, it was written in Comic Sans!
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Officer Collins: Suicide note was typed. Nothing suspicious about that.

Some of us have really crappy handwriting. Leaving confusion over whether suicide or homicide would just be a bonus.

/Could always take the printout to a frickin notary public I guess


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Pretty reasonable way to go, actually.  Chill tank and drugs is what the assisted suicide firm in europe uses iirc.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My assumption the "notary" part was some sort of sealed envelope signed across the seal by the deceased - and the envelope notarized.  I have no idea if a notary would be obligated to report a suicide note they had actually notarized (or not) as the case may be.

Of course if true its possible the guy signing the envelope was told by his wife it was just a power of attorney or something... not a made up suicide note.

/How would you go about leaving a signed and SECRET document that could unequivocally be proven to have been signed/sealed by a person on a given date?  Is a notary the answer? Post marked sealed letter?
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fizpez:

/How would you go about leaving a signed and SECRET document that could unequivocally be proven to have been signed/sealed by a person on a given date?  Is a notary the answer? Post marked sealed letter?

Video confession?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 461x345]


I went with Carbone...

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Two days
 
Weng
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Officer Collins: Suicide note was typed. Nothing suspicious about that.


If I go out that way it'll be typed. If I'm writing something, I want someone to be able to read it.

... And I'm also gonna take it to the bank and get it notarized because that's just excellent.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: wait... he was in a freezer for 11 years and no one found him???


He was behind the brussel sprouts, lima beans and the leftover casserole. No one ever moves those.
 
Report