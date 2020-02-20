 Skip to content
(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Trapped paraglider rescued from power lines, with the most 'I've made a terrible mistake' video you'll see today   (fox40.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paramotor.  And a trike at that.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vote for the Death Penalty if he took out my power!
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me parachute-a
Into la ring-a
Meet Riddick Bowe-a
Before da bella-ding-a
Me grande hero
Shake hands with Evand-o
Caught in la rope-a
Not like I planned-o
Big-a angry mob
Me all alone-o
Beat in my head-o
With a cellular phone-o!

WHY DO I REMEMBER THIS

thanks a lot sandler
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"Stupid Wankah"
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Olivehurst Fire Battalion Chief Randy York said Pacific Gas and Electric needed to make sure all the energy was drained from the wires before they could physically contact the man.

So, PG&E is using capacitors?
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Olivehurst Fire Battalion Chief Randy York said Pacific Gas and Electric needed to make sure all the energy was drained from the wires before they could physically contact the man.

So, PG&E is using capacitors?


No, they just rerouted it into some nearby dry brush.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He's shocked! SHOCKED!

Well, not that shocked.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Guess he forgot to account for his tailhook.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Surprised it's not this asshole...
https://www.deseret.com/2019/2/4/2066​4​934/super-dell-charged-with-target-sho​oting-too-close-to-neighbors

Since I've moved to Utah, the guy has buzzed dinner ships on the Great Salt Lake with his paraglider, has buzzed traffic, has gotten busted(above) for target shooting around his neighbors, has pulled a gun on neighbors who had an issue with him speeding thru their neighborhood, and has gotten ticketed for having his kids unbuckled in the back seat while swerving all over the road to slide them back and forth.

And those are just the ones I can think of off of the top of my head. He's also made news in California with his paragliding antics, including the death of one of his students.
https://fox5sandiego.com/news/paragli​d​er-death-sparks-controversy/

People in the community don't want him teaching, and they even started a change.org petition to get suppliers to quit selling him engines and equipment. The guy is a dangerous shiatstain in two states, so when something like this happens in one of those states, I'm surprised that he isn't involved in some way.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's lucky he didn't become a light show.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One of the [huge number] of bin Laden offspring died that way, when he ran into some ultra-high-voltage power lines while hang-gliding somewhere near San Antonio.

Late afternoon, poor visibility. Prime time for car crashes as well.

I may have the details wrong but the general picture is there. Grisly way to go. Also gristley.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: him speeding thru their neighborhood, and has gotten ticketed for having his kids unbuckled in the back seat while swerving all over the road to slide them back and forth.


Sounds like a fun dad.

/until someone gets their eye poked out
 
DrWhy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this be in the current affairs section?  Or is there a deeper underlying story if you read between the lines?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Mikey1969: him speeding thru their neighborhood, and has gotten ticketed for having his kids unbuckled in the back seat while swerving all over the road to slide them back and forth.

Sounds like a fun dad.

/until someone gets their eye poked out


The guy is a world class asshole. The kids in the backseat thing is the least concerning thing he's done. He also started a computer company here that sold way overpriced systems to people who didn't know any better. After he broke with his partner, I'm not sure if the company got any better, but when I moved here, 'Super Dell' computers were already a joke.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Shouldn't this be in the current affairs section?  Or is there a deeper underlying story if you read between the lines?


It's pretty shocking.
 
Report