 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 4 KC)   Airbnb host finds drugs, knives and blood stains after two-day room rental, which sounds like one hell of a party   (fox4kc.com) divider line
27
    More: Creepy, Rental agreement, English-language films, Security, Renting, Drug, Help me, The Damage, Mania  
•       •       •

719 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Either they were into knife play or there were communists in the funhouse.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark leaves their drugs behind?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd have to be crazy to put your house on Airbnb.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why, but I had an impulse to listen to Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" after skimming that article.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: You'd have to be crazy to put your house on Airbnb.


Lots of people are using them as investment properties. They don't actually live there.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Egoy3k: Who the fark leaves their drugs behind?


Communists - duh.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I will continue Airbnbing if they will help me get the proper security systems to be comfortable, help me get a ring doorbell, the proper locks for everyone room, and compensate me for my emotional pain," Sayegh said.

I know it sucks, but if this gave you emotional pain, you're probably not cut out for the rental/lodging life.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the big furry party in Austin, my friends had to sell their rather large and expensive house.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostcat: Not sure why, but I had an impulse to listen to Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" after skimming that article.



Fark user imageView Full Size


Nailed it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: You'd have to be crazy to put your house on Airbnb.


I'd think if people have a decent-length rental history that didn't say there were problems you'd be reasonably safe renting to them.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbor on my dead end street decided to become an AirBnB. It's been a farking disaster for everyone around him. My front curb is constantly packed with some out of state car. I can't clean my gutters and have to put my garbage cans down the street. He keeps telling his neighbors he will do something, but he needs the money.

Keep this stuff in commercial zones.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amish Tech Support: My neighbor on my dead end street decided to become an AirBnB. It's been a farking disaster for everyone around him. My front curb is constantly packed with some out of state car. I can't clean my gutters and have to put my garbage cans down the street. He keeps telling his neighbors he will do something, but he needs the money.

Keep this stuff in commercial zones.


Petition your local municipality to adopt ordinances that deal with short term rentals. That way when you call the cops for the 28th time they can will actually show up and do something.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the host got good photos of the damage on his hidden cameras.

/dnrtfa
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: The Reverend Sam Hill: You'd have to be crazy to put your house on Airbnb.

Lots of people are using them as investment properties. They don't actually live there.


That's what I do. My gf and I bought a crappy house down the street, did some renovation, and are doing short-term rentals until we decide to sell it. There's nothing of any real value in the house (and absolutely nothing sentimentally valuable) and we treat it like a hotel room.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Who the fark leaves their drugs behind?


Who the Fark rents an Airbnb in Olathe? Do people vacation there?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
they look...related.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: Subtonic: The Reverend Sam Hill: You'd have to be crazy to put your house on Airbnb.

Lots of people are using them as investment properties. They don't actually live there.

That's what I do. My gf and I bought a crappy house down the street, did some renovation, and are doing short-term rentals until we decide to sell it. There's nothing of any real value in the house (and absolutely nothing sentimentally valuable) and we treat it like a hotel room.


Yep. Unfortunately this has the consequence of reducing viable housing stock for moderate income and first time home buyers. Big big problem round here.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who looked at those two folks and said, "...yeah. Yeah, I think I'll let these folks into my home - no, even better! I'll rent them a room! What could possibly go wrong?"
 
sauce_jenkins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How here's a couple who definitely see eye to eye
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
fox4kc.comView Full Size

The jailhouse doctor discovered a new hybrid STD theyre calling "herpmydia".
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Who the Fark rents an Airbnb in Olathe?


Maybe they just thought it would be a nice quiet place to smoke donkey tranquilizer and cram Star Wars figures up each others butts.
When all of the sudden.....something weird happened.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sauce_jenkins: [Fark user image image 425x236]
How here's a couple who definitely see eye to eye


Joseph is definitely the type to keep one eye to the streets.
 
ng2810
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The only instance I will willingly stay several days in another person's home is if they invite me in, and are either blood relatives or intimate friends.

I already live a good life in a good house in a good neighborhood in a good city, no need to recreate that experience elsewhere. I always try to get the best hotel I can afford when traveling.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"AirBnB Experiences"  now include "Doing Meth like locals" ?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the fark are they on?  That shiat looks potent.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: What the fark are they on?  That shiat looks potent.


Maybe that deathly grey pallor is a side effect of whatever voodoo drug he's taking to get rid of that thing on his neck.
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On top of "who leaves drugs behind", who reports drugs that got left behind?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report