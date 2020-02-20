 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   School children given list of 101 alternatives to having sex. Includes going for walks, holding hands, sucking toes, sending flowers... wait a minute   (themanc.com) divider line
26
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Go on...
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's all the stuff I do attempting to have sex.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seriously? Is fapping not in there?
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Giggity tag asleep?
 
zez
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Doesn't mind

macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
OldJames
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is doing drugs on the list?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If sucking toes isn't a major feature of what you're doing, then you aren't really having sex.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
16. Help them with their problems.

Because women love that.  It's not about the nail.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thing reads like a brazzers menu
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where there's toes, there's blows.
 
oldfool
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Volunteer at your church
Join a Scouting organization
Take up modeling
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oldfool: Volunteer at your church
Join a Scouting organization
Take up modeling


Play Magic The Gathering.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Seriously? Is fapping not in there?


Nurglitch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't want to kink-shame, but let's face some facts here:
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
/that dude has sucked toes
 
SBinRR
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought the one below the toe sucking said something about them getting a paddling together.  Then my eyes refocused.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think the dad is missing the bigger problem:
Propose marriage instead of having sex? That's sick.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

What's wrong with a kiss, boy? Hmm? Why not start her off with a nice kiss? You don't have to go leaping straight for the clitoris like a bull at a gate. Give her a kiss, boy.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Surely they can just enjoy each other's company. They can go for walks, watch a film, go to Burger King, go to the park.

Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Work at an airport
Join a correspondence course
Start a community garden
Read to the elderly
Use a ouija board
Listen to the new voices
Reject the Triune God
Plan a bake sale
Adopt a highway
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: 16. Help them with their problems.

Because women love that.  It's not about the nail.


Allow me to quote what I have heard more than once, "I don't want you to fix it, I just want you to listen to me."

/...drone on and on about the same thing as yesterday until you're as miserable as I am
 
