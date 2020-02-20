 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Mask bandits make off with   (soranews24.com) divider line
8
    More: Asinine, Mask, Masks, Theft, Hospital, Asahi Shimbun, Mask bandits, security measures, Feminine hygiene  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2020 at 6:31 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kobe hospital? I would be wary of their medical helicopter...
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
From TFA: '...Instead try to use your existing supply of masks for as long as possible, and when empty, switch to using everyday objects like wrapping a scarf around your face with a paper towel, coffee filter, or feminine hygiene pad tucked inside for extra protection'.

I'm assuming that the feminine hygiene pad is unused...
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Kobe hospital? I would be wary of their medical helicopter...


You are horrible! Funny, OK very funny, but horrible!
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: From TFA: '...Instead try to use your existing supply of masks for as long as possible, and when empty, switch to using everyday objects like wrapping a scarf around your face with a paper towel, coffee filter, or feminine hygiene pad tucked inside for extra protection'.

I'm assuming that the feminine hygiene pad is unused...


Protection? Just a normal day for me.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: HighlanderRPI: Kobe hospital? I would be wary of their medical helicopter...

You are horrible! Funny, OK very funny, but horrible!


I would have said he was on shaky ground with that post.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They stole the cherry-picker thingy in the huge add?
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait till they hear about the toilet paper shortage.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Mask bandits make off with "

... the end of the headline?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report