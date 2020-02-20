 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Amsterdam wants to move the Red Light District indoors, which is good news for ROOOOOOOOXANNE   (theguardian.com) divider line
6
    More: Giggity, Prostitution, Sex industry, Dutch city, Red-light district, Amsterdam city council, sex club, Sex worker, erotic centre  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2020 at 4:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walder_Frey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, Subby.

/ And thanks for the earworm.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Nevada is closer, and can be driven to from 49 states (sorry Hawaii).
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea what the appeal is with those window dressing prossies in Amsterdam. It seems to be for virgin tourists on a stag night who think it's the ultimate. I know it's tradition, and the prossies have a kind of union that looks after themselves, but if they don't want to be gawked at by the passing tourist crowd, they need a new business model.

Anyway, they should look towards other places who are also lax with their sex business laws, like Thailand. They have Thai 'baths' indoors, and of course it's also out in the open in the multitude of bars. Take your pick. Thailand I believe are also proposing a more tolerant attitude towards medical weed as well, which is quite an announcement to their previous Prison and/or Fine For All You Druggies approach. It'll be more Amsterdam than Amsterdam when they go full tolerance for the recreational weed.

Thailand seems to have given the world the words 'ganja' and 'bong', so it's only right.
https://www.scmp.com/magazines/post-m​a​gazine/travel/article/3027640/cannabis​-tourism-thailand-high-time-medical
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great headline, would LOL again
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nicely done, subby!
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report