(WTOC Savannah)   Three charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub   (wtoc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Sounds like just another day in Missouri.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Jeeeeesus
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Jeeeeesus


...he had nothing to do with this.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

dv-ous: capt.snicklefritz: Jeeeeesus

...he had nothing to do with this.


A child appearing out of nowhere?
Maybe Jesus does have something to do with it .
I bet if he existed his dna would have a lot in common with Mary's Father.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This wasn't exactly rural Missourah. It's the populous exurb of St Louis.  But that is where our most ridiculous redneck hillbillies go when they can't make a go of their meth lab start-up ventures.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
St. Charles?  Really?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must be a very religious household.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Sounds like just another day in Missouri.


Meh.  Record youngest for giving birth is 5 years, 7 months in Peru.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lina_Me​d​ina

You don't even hit the United States until 9 years old:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​youngest_birth_mothers
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman's name is Lesbia? Lots of jokes to be made here.

"Lesbia charged after young girl gives birth in bathtub."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: The woman's name is Lesbia? Lots of jokes to be made here.

"Lesbia charged after young girl gives birth in bathtub."


Just saw the article elsewhere and the one this goes to is crap. Here is a better one with a mugshot as well.

https://www.fox43.com/article/news/cr​i​me/girl-gives-birth-baby-bathtub-mothe​r-charged-st-charles/63-58efd4dd-9648-​4697-8ad6-b74a0cde2a93
 
chuckles5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does this seem so Jesus-y to me?
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Missouri Bathtub"  is the name of my Merle Haggard/Genitorturers mashup cover band.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: kdawg7736: The woman's name is Lesbia? Lots of jokes to be made here.

"Lesbia charged after young girl gives birth in bathtub."

Just saw the article elsewhere and the one this goes to is crap. Here is a better one with a mugshot as well.

https://www.fox43.com/article/news/cri​me/girl-gives-birth-baby-bathtub-mothe​r-charged-st-charles/63-58efd4dd-9648-​4697-8ad6-b74a0cde2a93


Thanks. I was going to comment that tfa ended very abruptly and included almost no info.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's enough internet for today
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Missouri.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuckles5: Why does this seem so Jesus-y to me?


It's more of a V C Andrews kind of deal.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm hungry for some Chipotle
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuckles5: Why does this seem so Jesus-y to me?


I'm betting on Catholic...And I'm betting that the church told the family to try to hide it..
With just enough plausible deniability to cover their asses for not reporting the crimes.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: The woman's name is Lesbia? Lots of jokes to be made here.

"Lesbia charged after young girl gives birth in bathtub."


She's innocent.  Everyone knows you can't get pregnant from Lesbia.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What'd they do with the bath water?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then.......

That seems to be a thing.

/ Hope they fry the perps
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: kdawg7736: kdawg7736: The woman's name is Lesbia? Lots of jokes to be made here.

"Lesbia charged after young girl gives birth in bathtub."

Just saw the article elsewhere and the one this goes to is crap. Here is a better one with a mugshot as well.

https://www.fox43.com/article/news/cri​me/girl-gives-birth-baby-bathtub-mothe​r-charged-st-charles/63-58efd4dd-9648-​4697-8ad6-b74a0cde2a93

Thanks. I was going to comment that tfa ended very abruptly and included almost no info.


This article went the other way and provided enough info for anyone that knows the family to identify the victim, which might be worse.
 
sniderman
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: What'd they do with the bath water?


Threw the baby out with it.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: chuckles5: Why does this seem so Jesus-y to me?

I'm betting on Catholic...And I'm betting that the church told the family to try to hide it..
With just enough plausible deniability to cover their asses for not reporting the crimes.


My money is on older brother raped younger sister (statutory or forcibly) and family was trying to deal with it on the down low but baby was in distress which is how the story came out.  So they at least had the decency to take the baby to the hospital, but they're all terrible, TERRIBLE people save the daughter (maybe).
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dittybopper: cretinbob: Sounds like just another day in Missouri.

Meh.  Record youngest for giving birth is 5 years, 7 months in Peru.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lina_Med​ina

You don't even hit the United States until 9 years old:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​youngest_birth_mothers


nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chuckles5: Why does this seem so Jesus-y to me?


Because you're a bigot.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Must be a very religious household.


You're thinking Utah.  This was Missouri.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: chuckles5: Why does this seem so Jesus-y to me?

Because you're a bigot.


I blame Moscow Fats.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: What'd they do with the bath water?


I saw what you did there!!!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
RogueWallEnthusiast:

My money is on older brother raped younger sister (statutory or forcibly) and family was trying to deal with it on the down low but baby was in distress which is how the story came out.  So they at least had the decency to take the baby to the hospital, but they're all terrible, TERRIBLE people save the daughter (maybe).

According to the above linked article, the baby daddy admitted to having sex with the victim "at least 100 times, usually twice a week".  Doing the math, that means that this went back over a year before she gave birth and he was having sex with her while she was pregnant.  Considering that she is a 10/11 year old girl that you are having sex with, how in THE HELL can you not tell she is pregnant.  Unless she is overweight, she should have had a distinct baby bump after 4 months.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sithon: dv-ous: capt.snicklefritz: Jeeeeesus

...he had nothing to do with this.

A child appearing out of nowhere?
Maybe Jesus does have something to do with it .
I bet if he existed his dna would have a lot in common with Mary's Father.


Actually I'd go with Joseph being the real dad. Nobody knew, but they got busy before they got married.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess that is one way to prevent teen pregnancy.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...The Aristocrats!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wejash: This wasn't exactly rural Missourah. It's the populous exurb of St Louis.  But that is where our most ridiculous redneck hillbillies go when they can't make a go of their meth lab start-up ventures.


Deliverance?  More like Delivery, amirite?
 
darkman2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: sithon: dv-ous: capt.snicklefritz: Jeeeeesus

...he had nothing to do with this.

A child appearing out of nowhere?
Maybe Jesus does have something to do with it .
I bet if he existed his dna would have a lot in common with Mary's Father.

Actually I'd go with Joseph being the real dad. Nobody knew, but they got busy before they got married.


Or it could be that the entire story is made up bullshiat.
 
Stantz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: how in THE HELL can you not tell she is pregnant


They either knew and didn't care, or were of such diminished mental capacity they had no clue that diddling anyone that much is going to start a biological ball rolling one way or another.
 
funk_soul_bubby
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: dittybopper: cretinbob: Sounds like just another day in Missouri.

Meh.  Record youngest for giving birth is 5 years, 7 months in Peru.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lina_Med​ina

You don't even hit the United States until 9 years old:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​youngest_birth_mothers

[nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.com image 649x525]


If we're doing babies and Yahoo! Answers...

How is babby formed? HD
Youtube 39lHPHs8bV8
 
Dakai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Jeeeeesus


He had nothing to do with it!
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Three charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub'

Buried lede - Missouri now has a bathtub.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: save the daughter (maybe)


uh.she's 11?
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder where in St. Charles this was.
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I never thought I would say this, but to everyone in Missouri...
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges.

All three gave birth in the girl's bathtub?  Ew.
 
spambot collective
‘’ 1 minute ago  
a clear cut front runner for feel-good story of the year
 
