(Eugene Register-Guard)   Police chief deemed obsolete, asked to turn over his equipment on the way out. Walks a mile home in his tighty whiteys. Fark: in a snowstorm   (registerguard.com) divider line
19 Comments
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stiggin it
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Histrionic biatch
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was he hot?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he post it on social media, a pic of him in his underwear?
If not, then I salute him.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"As he took off his clothes, he said, the chairman said he didn't have to do that, but Lee said those were the orders. "

I rather suspect he did need to do that.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 'I gave them my uniform shirt. I gave them my turtleneck, I gave them my ballistic vest. ... I sat down in the chair, took off my boots, took off my pants, put those in the chair, and put my boots back on, and walked out the door," Lee said. He didn't have spare clothes or a ride home..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"...He walked nearly a mile before his wife picked him up..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ftfa: 'put my boots back on, and walked out the door,"'

NH country western song?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uphill both ways?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lee, who was at the meeting, was told to turn in the key to his cruiser, his guns and his uniform immediately.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Was he hot?


He walked through a snow storm.  Probably not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I'm tossed out
When I'm tossed out of office then I'll know that I'll be tossed out without you
When I need boots
Then I'll know that I'll need boots without those provided by... the town of Croydon, NH

/If I could walk 0.5 miles, and if I could be an attention whore...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda thrown the car keys in the toilet.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boy will they like the closeness of staties.
don't use the guy who probably knows everyone in the town and knows who the real problems are.
and does not have to run after anybody because he knows where they live.
"stop, or i will have to get you at your mom's"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet they were knockin' together like maracas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WTP 2: boy will they like the closeness of staties.
don't use the guy who probably knows everyone in the town and knows who the real problems are.
and does not have to run after anybody because he knows where they live.
"stop, or i will have to get you at your mom's"


This.

I grew up in a super small town in Louisiana that has I think... maybe 5 cops at the height of the population boom.

The **only** time insanity anyone lit up by them was when I was driving home one night *way* over the limit and I was pulled over by one of them who turned out to be a friend i grew up with. The entire conversation went lime this: "You been drinkin' kendelrio?"

"Yup."

"Ima follow you to Mrs. Bobbies house (my foster mom)"

"Can't you just arrest me?"

"Nope... I wanna see how this turns out and what you're gonna look like in church tomorrow".

/miss small towns...
 
kendelrio
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In fact, that local cop is now a state trooper and pulled my ex wife over speeding one day, saw my last name on her license and asked her if she knew me. She replied she had been married to me for 9 years. He told her that was punishment enough and gave her a warning.

/what priviledge?
 
UralMD
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let's find out how old you farkers are:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey now. The acceptable term is "snug caucasians."
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UralMD: Let's find out how old you farkers are:

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Not only am I old, I'm likely obsolete.
 
Report