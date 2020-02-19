 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Hidden in the bankruptcy filing of the Boy Scouts of America is an 80-day limit on filing sexual abuse claims against them. A Scout is .......... thrifty   (usatoday.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Child abuse, Child sexual abuse, Sexual abuse, Boy Scoutsof America, Rape, sexual abuse, Victims Compensation Trust, localBoy Scoutcouncils  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 11:20 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
BSA is going to die off forever not long from now. And of course they will blame the gays.
 
generalDisdain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is my not-shocked face.
The Mormons are cheaper than your aunt who reuses her dental floss, and avoid paying damages more effectively than the Scientologist.
They will blame GLBTQ+ people, and of course, women.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another national institution destroyed by Democrats.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And you know the fundamentalist Christians are going to blame the bankruptcy on allowing girls into the scouts
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How do you do it? You get in there and file.  Some states have bankruptcy protections for things like this; avail yourself of them.

I have considerable empathy for abuse victims, but at some point the adult ones have to man or woman up and realize the world can't stop while you cope with your awful betrayal. I wish it could, but sometimes it just doesn't.

Life is really unfair. I hate it too.
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Another national institution destroyed by Democrats.


True. Democrats expose sexual abuse. Republicans revel in it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: BSA is going to die off forever not long from now. And of course they will blame the gays.


The gays should own it, take credit for killing off a terrible organization that has been around too long.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Another national institution destroyed by Democrats.


Pro child rape?

Weird flex.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My Cub Scout experience was one embarrassing and traumatic experience after another.

The worst was the goddamn Pinewood Derby. My dad was too frickin' busy to help me build the stupid car, so I showed up that day with basically a painted barely touched block of wood with four tires.

My best friend and fellow scout, with his dad the engineer Formula 1 wind-tunnel tested wonder of modern wood block racing technology, felt bad for me, so he gave me some graphite to spray onto the axles, supposedly to help my car go faster.

So, it's time for my first race. I placed my car on the top of the track, behind the starter gate. They said go, and lifted the gate and my opponent's car took off like a rocket and my car...didn't move an inch. It just sat still there on a 26-degree incline. The entire room busted up laughing while pointing at me and that ridiculously pathetic car.

A closer look revealed that the graphic had melted the orange paint from my car and gummed up the wheels so bad that they couldn't move.

I'm not saying that this is worse than being raped by a Scoutmaster, but it's pretty close.
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There were a few uncomfortable incidents in Boy Scouts, that I couldn't fully process at that age.

One was when we were having some kind of jamboree or skit show at a camp with other troops. One of the troops had all the boys marching through the audience dressed as indians, wearing loose loincloth with no underwear underneath. Thinking back I can't help but wonder who was the scoutmaster that ordered that.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
80 days is disgusting.  Sorry the fact the organisation even put this in says the organisation has to be burnt to the ground and rebuilt.  Get rid of the G*d crap (pretty sure it isn't involved in the Australian Scout Association,) make each troop a separate legal entity, so that monetary fines cannot extend beyond the individual troop (just like the Catholic Church and businesses do, so that they as a whole can never be held totally responsible.)

BUT first the whole thing needs to be burnt to the ground!
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: My Cub Scout experience was one embarrassing and traumatic experience after another.

The worst was the goddamn Pinewood Derby. My dad was too frickin' busy to help me build the stupid car, so I showed up that day with basically a painted barely touched block of wood with four tires.

My best friend and fellow scout, with his dad the engineer Formula 1 wind-tunnel tested wonder of modern wood block racing technology, felt bad for me, so he gave me some graphite to spray onto the axles, supposedly to help my car go faster.

So, it's time for my first race. I placed my car on the top of the track, behind the starter gate. They said go, and lifted the gate and my opponent's car took off like a rocket and my car...didn't move an inch. It just sat still there on a 26-degree incline. The entire room busted up laughing while pointing at me and that ridiculously pathetic car.

A closer look revealed that the graphic had melted the orange paint from my car and gummed up the wheels so bad that they couldn't move.

I'm not saying that this is worse than being raped by a Scoutmaster, but it's pretty close.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

generalDisdain: This is my not-shocked face.
The Mormons are cheaper than your aunt who reuses her dental floss, and avoid paying damages more effectively than the Scientologist.
They will blame GLBTQ+ people, and of course, women.


The Mormons aren't involved anymore.  The squeeze was on, rank and file voted to let gays in, then girls the next year, and the Mormons decided that their sexuality was threatened and left.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How is this remotely legal?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Couldn't this backfire spectacularly if future sexual abuse claims can not be dealt with in a civil count and end up in criminal courts instead?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report