(Ars Technica)   From the "Who could have seen that coming" files, apparently quarantining an entire cruise ship creates a floating "petri dish" of infection
18
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"As the Associated Press pointed out, crew members were not in isolation. They continued to share rooms, eat together in a mess hall, serve guests, and enter guest cabins for cleaning."

I sense a serious case of "We're superior to our shiatty customers and would never get infected because we're employees" or some such dumb logic.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They should have transferred them to onto 7 different ships and sailed them into the winds?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Plague ships are in style again!

Also, now we have infection rates that are not filtered by the Chinese.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few...
 
skinink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Aren't any of George Romero's movies basically "people who get locked in with infected people, get infected"?

Or, when those one or two people in your office come to work sick, that they get others ill as well?

That cruise ship should have been in quarantine much longer than two weeks, if the people in charge gave a shiat.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Plague ships are in style again!

Also, now we have infection rates that are not filtered by the Chinese.


The problem was that there was not enough test kits, and the Japanese didn't want to let a population that had already SPENT TWO WEEKS ON A CRUISE SHIP just walk though their streets.

In the end, it didn't work - the few who were let off infected a Japanese cab driver and now they're dealing with a raging cluster of cases from him. But those infections on the cruise ship? They could have all occurred before everyone was told to stay in their cabins for two weeks. They'd been hanging around each other for two weeks already. It was already the perfect petri dish well before Japan said "stay there."

The reason we're "discovering" this infection rate now is that Japan has ramped up making test kits and now everyone is being tested before they're let off the boat. So now we know the true state. This may be the most important testing of all, because we'll have a large number of KNOWN infected. We can watch and see how many are asymptomatic or mildly sick, and then work back, because the numbers from China are based only on people sick enough to seek hospital care. The WHO, CDC and China's CCDC have repeatedly said "These numbers are an undercount."

Compare this to Cambodia, who said "sure, go ahead and dock" to a cruise ship, and started letting people off. Right up to the point that someone got off the boat, got sick, and tested positive.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few...


If that was truly correct Japan would have torpedoed that boat in the harbor.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skinink: Aren't any of George Romero's movies basically "people who get locked in with infected people, get infected"?

Or, when those one or two people in your office come to work sick, that they get others ill as well?

That cruise ship should have been in quarantine much longer than two weeks, if the people in charge gave a shiat.


Time doesn't matter if they're cross infecting or it's an aerosolized infector. They needed true isolation, they didn't have it on a cruise ship, which is deliberately built to stack as many people as possible onto a ship and not feel crowded. Isolation is not contemplated.

Leaving them on the boat longer just meant that more could get infected if the disease was crossing cabins. (We don't know that, but that is not impossible.)

And the infections in Japan from that cruise ship happened well before they started letting most people off.

So, yeah. You just wanted to stuff people onto a boat and ignore them forever.

Nice.

You could have just killed them at sea, but no, you wanted them to suffer more.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I decide to spend my future tourism dollars somewhere other than Asia the rest of you will appreciate the reduced crowd sizes, right?

/now where is that giant ball of twine?
 
Birnone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who would really think keeping people on the ship is for the benefit of the people on the ship? That's dumb. It's to keep the people on the ship away from everyone else. Once someone on the ship is known to be infected then everyone on the ship should be considered infected. Therefore there's no reason to stress over keeping passengers quarantined from each other.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: skinink: Aren't any of George Romero's movies basically "people who get locked in with infected people, get infected"?

Or, when those one or two people in your office come to work sick, that they get others ill as well?

That cruise ship should have been in quarantine much longer than two weeks, if the people in charge gave a shiat.

Time doesn't matter if they're cross infecting or it's an aerosolized infector. They needed true isolation, they didn't have it on a cruise ship, which is deliberately built to stack as many people as possible onto a ship and not feel crowded. Isolation is not contemplated.

Leaving them on the boat longer just meant that more could get infected if the disease was crossing cabins. (We don't know that, but that is not impossible.)

And the infections in Japan from that cruise ship happened well before they started letting most people off.

So, yeah. You just wanted to stuff people onto a boat and ignore them forever.

Nice.

You could have just killed them at sea, but no, you wanted them to suffer more.


I wrote neither thing that you just threw out there. But, opposed to just let the infected walk among us, what ideas/alternatives do you have? Suffer more? Ignore them forever? WTF?

And they weren't "stuffed on a boat". They were already on it, in their cabins. But, whatever. Let them leave the ship, and spread the infection.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: ThatsUnfortunate: The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few...

If that was truly correct Japan would have torpedoed that boat in the harbor.


Assuming that there isnt value in sacrificing these few to see the disease progression.  Its like a floating lab.

And IIRC, Japan got into a little trouble the last time they torpedoed a vessel with americans on it, so they might be a wee bit gun-shy.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sink it from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As if that weren't bad enough, one American jackwagon escaped and flew THREE flights back to the US because he had a stand-up comic engagement he "couldn't miss".
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
After SARS hit Ontario health care workers and hospitals hard they realized this was their warning shot and created protocols for exactly this sort of outbreak. I'm guessing one of the reasons for the marked difference in fatality rates inside versus outside China is this probably infected everyone already in hospital on short order if they didn't have this planned for.

And entrusting this to cruise ship employees? That's stupid at best and criminally negligent at worst, and I hope Princess cruises gets sued into oblivion for that.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you put all the telephone sanitisers on a separate vessel.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: As if that weren't bad enough, one American jackwagon escaped and flew THREE flights back to the US because he had a stand-up comic engagement he "couldn't miss".


They should scoop his arse back up and fly him back to the ship.  You skip the line, you get to be the last one off.
 
