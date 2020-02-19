 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   PSA: Please don't try to microwave an entire package of Oreos. (w/pics of results)   (nbc-2.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why would you do that?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What kind of monster microwaves Oreos?
 
biznatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My grandmother used to dip Oreos in melted butter heated in the microwave
/She would have loved this
//RIP Grandma
///Surprisingly cause of death was not heart disease
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Also don't put taco shells in a toaster oven.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*clicks*

No pictures of burned Oreos? I feel cheated.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lazy D is my dick pick Instagram account
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You need to coat them in mustard like a normal person.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Couldn't they have just deep-fried them like everyone else in the south? Heathens.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I imagine this is another one of those social media challenge bullcrap gone wrong.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Why would you do that?


Because meth.
 
gozar_the_destroyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did they NOT take them out of the package? Mylar reflects microwave and RF pretty well, so I could see how things could have gotten bad, but they didn't notice there was a problem BEFORE the microwave caught fire?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: Did they NOT take them out of the package? Mylar reflects microwave and RF pretty well, so I could see how things could have gotten bad, but they didn't notice there was a problem BEFORE the microwave caught fire?


Between this and the first sentence in this thread you've got it covered:
1) why in the world?'
2) for how long did you nuke them?!!
 
Report