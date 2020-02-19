 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Sadly it's time to reset the cuckoo clock   (apnews.com) divider line
13
    More: News  
•       •       •

683 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 7:03 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wasn't American so it doesn't count.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not even double digits? Boring.

/American
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If only Germany had some sort of gun control laws on the books, this wouldn't have happened.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A well-regulated militia.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Obviously the work of an anti smoking terrorist.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Targeted hookah lounges

/ Farking AfP probably.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well that's a bummer.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened if they weren't in the EU.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Der righten to bearren arms shall nien be infringened.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You mean the ISIS sympathizer clock
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tpmchris: A well-regulated militia.


What it looks like in Germany :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, the more the merrier, Germany.  Your membership card and T shirt are in the mail.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Trump tweet mocking the German government in 3... 2...
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report