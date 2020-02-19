 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The boathouse in Hereford, whatever the color, is under water
19
    More: Sad, Flood, cost of Storm Dennis, Tropical cyclone, flood water, River Wye, Hereford, Herefordshire, Water  
577 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 10:46 PM



feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wye does it flood so much?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I ambushed you with a flood!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I watched that recently. Well played subby
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They gave me a grasshopper.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can ask the whole EU for help....oh. Right.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I thought hurricanes hardly ever happen in Hartford, Hereford, and Hampshire?
 
MBooda
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
But I thought hurricanes hardly happen here.
ln Hertford, Hereford and Hampshire hurricanes hardly ever happen
Youtube gUQpoyfbWJ0
 
MBooda
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Aargh, seconds late, hairy heathen!
 
tpmchris
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MBooda: Aargh, seconds late, hairy heathen!


Strange minds think alike.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I watched that recently. Well played subby


Yup. It's good TV.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A Chinaman sold me a burger the size of my head for $6 in Hereford, TX.  It was a delightful culinary experience.  Came with fries and a pickle too.
 
hogans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why didn't Sean Bean simply ask, "Which one?"

Have you ever seen a port with just one boat house?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's Thereford now.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now that is a reference I don't see all that often here.
 
Intel154
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hogans: Why didn't Sean Bean simply ask, "Which one?"

Have you ever seen a port with just one boat house?


Hereford isn't a port, it's where the SAS is based, that's the point
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Intel154: hogans: Why didn't Sean Bean simply ask, "Which one?"

Have you ever seen a port with just one boat house?

Hereford isn't a port, it's where the SAS is based, that's the point


Maybe the SBS should be based there?
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I first moused over the link I read the bit I could see as: "stormy daniels aerial footage shows scale of flooding..."  - of course I reread it it.
 
