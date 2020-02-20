 Skip to content
(Kansas City)   Instead of spending downtime in the firehouse brushing their mustaches or watching movies, Shawnee firefighters sit down at the sewing machine to repair their bunker gear, saving department time and money   (amp.kansascity.com) divider line
11
11 Comments
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guy who runs a million dollar pumped truck had to ask his mom has to thread a sewing sewing machine.

Probably not gay.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd be surprised at how many cops, firefighters, and military personnel (and the Air Force) are the baddest motherfarkers you could imagine when it comes to sewing and ironing. Good Housekeeping goes to them for tips.
 
Dragonblink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's 20 farking 20 and the fact that a few guys can (gasp!) operate a farking sewing machine is news.

Get back to me when the firehouse has a full-time free-motion longarming operation running out of its basement.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sewing, carving, painting, and other hands-on art are some of the best therapies for PTSD.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Being of an engineering and DIY mindset, I've done my own sewing for many years. Learning how to thread the machine consisted of opening the instruction book it came with. My only regret is Youtube came along too late for me to use it when I was learning.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sew what?
 
GungFu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
More like a buncha firewomen, amirite?

/knows how to thread a sewing machine; not a fireman, maybe a little gay
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know several men who are masters of the sewing machine and hand stitching.  They are rather common in the re-enacting world, ren faires, civil war, etc.  On the flip side, a female friend is a blacksmith.  Don't arm wrestle her for money.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As long as they save enough time to put out fires and pose nekkid with a fire truck, I really don't care what they do with the rest of their time.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I know several men who are masters of the sewing machine and hand stitching.  They are rather common in the re-enacting world, ren faires, civil war, etc.  On the flip side, a female friend is a blacksmith.  Don't arm wrestle her for money.


The one time you tried to bang her, I bet some sparks flew!
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GungFu: More like a buncha firewomen, amirite?

/knows how to thread a sewing machine; not a fireman, maybe a little gay


Well, they can mend straight.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Report