"Vampires" want to help other "vampires" plan their weddings
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/can't wait for the FX show to come back

/can't wait for the FX show to come back
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

/can't wait for the FX show to come back
/can't wait for the FX show to come back


"Choose your weapon."

~picks up squeaky toy~

I laffeded pretty hard during that scene.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait ... Why am I here?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/can't wait for the FX show to come back
/can't wait for the FX show to come back

"Choose your weapon."

~picks up squeaky toy~

I laffeded pretty hard during that scene.


Omg me too. That show is pretty damn close to perfection.
Marcos P
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evil Mackerel
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Oblig.

Dangerous_sociopath
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always find it interesting that people who think are "real" vampires or who's soul is actually that of a dragon are also the types that you'll meet at gaming conventions or IHOP at 3am and never, say, in an ivy league college or high paying professional settings.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jimfortytwo
 
jimfortytwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says the vampire, "So when the stakes are so high..." I don't think she's taking this seriously enough.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I didn't realize that "vampire" is now slang for "money-grubbing attention-seeker hoping to exploit a subculture."

Texas Goths. It's like a whole 'nother hemophage.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/Oblig.

[Fark user image 275x183]


Somaticasual
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, that's a pretty succinct description for the entire wedding industry...
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually this could be a winning business model. It's in Austin, and the city is, well Austin. Their motto is Keep Austin Weird. And there are a lot of traditional wedding planning places in Texas, but nothing that caters to the people who want different. There are people out there who want non traditional weddings like this. So maybe it'll be successful.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: I always find it interesting that people who think are "real" vampires or who's soul is actually that of a dragon are also the types that you'll meet at gaming conventions or IHOP at 3am and never, say, in an ivy league college or high paying professional settings.


It's hard enough for vegans to get a shelf in the fridge - can you imagine a "real" vampire trying to find a spot for a 450ml CPD-A bag of O+ at the office? Or being the only person in the department that wants to work in the windowless telecom closet, even on 3rd shift?

Imagine being the professor that has to explain why you'd only teach at the local community college, despite having 400 years of experience, because it's the only school in the area that offers night classes...
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brother, it don't matter
Sister, don't worry
Say what you like
I'll do what you want me to do
You're a vampire
I'm a vampire too
 
Bandito King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misleading headline made me think we were talking about republicans.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: Wait ... Why am I here?


To catch bins?  ;-)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Actually this could be a winning business model. It's in Austin, and the city is, well Austin. Their motto is Keep Austin Weird. And there are a lot of traditional wedding planning places in Texas, but nothing that caters to the people who want different. There are people out there who want non traditional weddings like this. So maybe it'll be successful.



Portland has the same motto...they should have a competition to see who gets to keep the title.

/Portland might win since they have a vegan strip club.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they don't forget the Creepy Paper!
/that dumb show is friggin' hysterical


/that dumb show is friggin' hysterical
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: 4seasons85!: Actually this could be a winning business model. It's in Austin, and the city is, well Austin. Their motto is Keep Austin Weird. And there are a lot of traditional wedding planning places in Texas, but nothing that caters to the people who want different. There are people out there who want non traditional weddings like this. So maybe it'll be successful.


Portland has the same motto...they should have a competition to see who gets to keep the title.

/Portland might win since they have a vegan strip club.


Did Portland have a cross-dressing homeless man place second in a mayoral contest?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
apathy2673
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The absolute best wedding one can get from the Spirit Halloween November sale.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FrancoFile
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Igor Jakovsky
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if when IRL vampires get bored with it all they switch to being werewolves, or dragons, or such.  Do those remaining consider them traitors to the.cause?  These things interest me.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x255]


Burn down, burn down the Hot Topic.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [i.pinimg.com image 594x592]


They're posing for a picture in front of a/their herse being towed...

I guess they "win" because I'm left wanting to know more about what is going on there.

BTW, I never want to run a business. Or anything for that matter. I am happiest as an employee or volunteer - some position of varying ranks below a superior.

I don't understand/grok/grasp/etc. the craving for and/or enjoyment of positions of power and control.

I'd much rather be somewhere in the middle: not unacknowledged, but also not being pressured to "reach for the top".

Am I weird? I like to hope-think a lot of people feel similarly.... but Fark is nothing if not brutally snarky, and so I asked.  じゃ!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: It's hard enough for vegans to get a shelf in the fridge - can you imagine a "real" vampire trying to find a spot for a 450ml CPD-A bag of O+ at the office? Or being the only person in the department that wants to work in the windowless telecom closet, even on 3rd shift?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size

Season Two, April 15th, Tax Day. How mother farking appropriate!
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: I wonder if when IRL vampires get bored with it all they switch to being werewolves, or dragons, or such.  Do those remaining consider them traitors to the.cause?  These things interest me.


They just label themselves as Otherkin that way they can change it up weekly.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: apathy2673: [i.pinimg.com image 594x592]

They're posing for a picture in front of a/their herse being towed...

I guess they "win" because I'm left wanting to know more about what is going on there.

BTW, I never want to run a business. Or anything for that matter. I am happiest as an employee or volunteer - some position of varying ranks below a superior.

I don't understand/grok/grasp/etc. the craving for and/or enjoyment of positions of power and control.

I'd much rather be somewhere in the middle: not unacknowledged, but also not being pressured to "reach for the top".

Am I weird? I like to hope-think a lot of people feel similarly.... but Fark is nothing if not brutally snarky, and so I asked.  じゃ!


You would love prison.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: FormlessOne: It's hard enough for vegans to get a shelf in the fridge - can you imagine a "real" vampire trying to find a spot for a 450ml CPD-A bag of O+ at the office? Or being the only person in the department that wants to work in the windowless telecom closet, even on 3rd shift?

Season Two, April 15th, Tax Day. How mother farking appropriate!
Season Two, April 15th, Tax Day. How mother farking appropriate!


Yeah, but he's a psychic vampire - he wants to be surrounded by people. He's White Court; the others are Black Court, in Harry Dresden's parlance.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: apathy2673: [i.pinimg.com image 594x592]

They're posing for a picture in front of a/their herse being towed...

I guess they "win" because I'm left wanting to know more about what is going on there.

BTW, I never want to run a business. Or anything for that matter. I am happiest as an employee or volunteer - some position of varying ranks below a superior.

I don't understand/grok/grasp/etc. the craving for and/or enjoyment of positions of power and control.

I'd much rather be somewhere in the middle: not unacknowledged, but also not being pressured to "reach for the top".

Am I weird? I like to hope-think a lot of people feel similarly.... but Fark is nothing if not brutally snarky, and so I asked.  じゃ!


Positions at the top usually also require more responsibility, which is no fun. So yeah, I'd rather be lower down on the totem pole too. Being able to say "it's not my problem" is great.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Eh whatever. I'm just happy to see something other than the ubiquitous insta-whores who all look exactly like each other and have so many artificial enhancements their bodies can no longer be considered biodegradable.
 
