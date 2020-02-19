 Skip to content
(CBS Philadelphia)   Man dressed as Jesus handcuffed, kicked out of mass at Philly cathedral for not being Jesus enough. Sad part is he goes by the name 'Philly Jesus'   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Saint Peter, Catholic Church, Eucharist, Christianity, new Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez, installation mass, Michael Dennis Grant, Philly Jesus  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Philly Jesus" sounds like a nice bearded guy who works a sandwich food truck.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: "Philly Jesus" sounds like a nice bearded guy who works a sandwich food truck.


Specifically, he serves cheesesteak sandwiches topped with crushed communion wafers.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a church.  Jesus isn't welcome there.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pretty sure he said "Philly Cheez Whiz".
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To be fair, if your first name is "Philly" you probably should be arrested, just to be on the safe side.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not white enough?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Philly Jesus Walks Down Broad Street In Philadelphia Eagles Parade
Youtube YM083OjQ93o
 
Uranus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
how very Christian of them
 
asciibaron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
trespassing is a crime.  ask the two dudes at Starbucks.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus Was A Black Dude - Not Some White Guy With A Tan
Youtube 39uMG6RUM9Q
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Christianity is firmly on the side of the money changers at this stage of history so not surprised by the response to him.
 
Ed Becker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus.
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You said "Jesus" thrice.
 
fark account name
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
AH's gotta AH
 
skinink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here sits Jesus H. Christ. He'd rather not be in Philadelphia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cepheus Crater: Christianity is firmly on the side of the money changers at this stage of history so not
surprised by the response to him.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZ2L-​R​8NgrA

/Oblig
 
oopsboom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: UberDave: "Philly Jesus" sounds like a nice bearded guy who works a sandwich food truck.

Specifically, he serves cheesesteak sandwiches topped with crushed communion wafers.


thats what he SHOULD be doing now, right across the street from the cathedral, until they formally apologize and let him back in.  b/c that actually would be covered by freedom of religion lol.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cepheus Crater: Christianity is firmly on the side of the money changers at this stage of history so not surprised by the response to him.


he was asked to leave and didn't.  trespassing has consequences.  i loathe religion, but trespassing is trespassing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A buddy and I used to go to Mardi Gras dressed as Jesus and Santa.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jesus kicked out of temple.

That's so Jesus.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A: What would happen to the actual jesus these days...

//And, A: What happened the first time too, technically.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't know why Jesus would want to be in a Church of all places.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He does not look like a Hobbit, calling b.s.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Philly Jesus.... church is for morons
 
