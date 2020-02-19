 Skip to content
(USA Today)   "Hi, you look really pretty today. Have a seat on that black leather couch while I set up this camera"   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Rape, sexual consent, Sexual assault, Age of consent, criminal defense attorney, Ohio State University football players  
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
so you basically have to wear a body cam  24x7, and im guessing even that could be challenged by the right lawyer.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
eforms.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [eforms.com image 850x1099]


"Page 1 of 3".  Very nice touch.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

That's supposed to be a donut. "Donut go futher..."
But yeah, not well thought out.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [eforms.com image 850x1099]


Only 3 pages? I find that if I make it as long as the iTunes EULA they'll just accept it without reading it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Normal - Warm Leatherette
Youtube S5QErPDNcj4
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [preview.redd.it image 720x960]


Make sure they sign on the right line.
Clever.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow.  There actually is a three-page "sexual consent form" at that site.  The last two pages are something of a letdown after the first one, though.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have no idea what subby is referring to. None.
 
bigfire
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Con - against

Sent (sentient) thought

This word root app-thingy is bomber.  I don't need no dicshunary anymo.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
um, consent can still be withdrawn at any time...


so these just confirm it was consensual at the start, once you are 5 minutes into disappointing they can withdraw consent.  So that next act becomes rape.

Person A: "Simon says jump up!...  down!"
Person A: "Simon didn't say 'down' "

Person B fails at Simon Says
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: um, consent can still be withdrawn at any time...


The problem is that people often decide they can withdraw consent the next day, or the next week, or the next month.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bigfire: Con - against

Sent (sentient) thought

This word root app-thingy is bomber.  I don't need no dicshunary anymo.


do you smelt toes?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So if you don't have consent on video, you're a rapist. And if you do have consent on video, you forced them to say that and are still a rapist? Got it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Hyjamon: um, consent can still be withdrawn at any time...

The problem is that people often decide they can withdraw consent the next day, or the next week, or the next month.


No they farking dont.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Hyjamon: um, consent can still be withdrawn at any time...

The problem is that people often decide they can withdraw consent the next day, or the next week, or the next month.


good point.

this idea isn't bad, just isn't foolproof at the same time.  This just proves it was consensual at some point at the start.  Someone can still claim tomorrow/next week/next month that they withdrew consent at some point after the start and you are back at square one.

reminds me of Aziz Ansari's tale.  Wasn't Kobe's the same way?  started off consensual then he wanted to do other things that she did not consent to?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Hyjamon: um, consent can still be withdrawn at any time...

The problem is that people often decide they can withdraw consent the next day, or the next week, or the next month.


Can you be more specific than "often"?
 
