(Washington Post)   Heat-trapping methane gas emissions from oil and gas exploration and your husband's butt have been underestimated by up to 40%   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hydraulic fracking has been one of the world's worst inventions in the last few decades, and it's been used in a duplicitous "greenwashing" effort by polluters for many years. Time to come to terms with this now.

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Clean, beautiful, natural gas.

Thanks T. Boone Pickens!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's past time for a global ban on fracking.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
GODDAMMIT HONEY Its not my fault!

You keep asking for 3 whole cans of the huge Dark Red Kidney Beans in my weekly homemade chili!  That many of those beans makes my ass swell up and drag like a lead weight. I already add fiber power and flaxseed to the chili so I'm birthin' pounds of fudge all over the place. The siren song of those imprisoned turds can't be stopped if you want that many beans all the time. Give it a rest.

Plus, the cat has been farting up a storm. I think its because you only give him the wet food. If you would mix it half and half with the dry as I do he wouldn't powerfart his way around the dog.
 
fark account name
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll take some of the blame here.  I did Veganuary, so I'm probably responsible for about a third of that methane.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure they were "underestimated". <wink wink, nudge nudge>
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Clean natural gas.  Yes, it burns clean but all of the gas leakage before burning is the major environmental concern that proponents never discuss.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Once again, this is my shocked face.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I blame rock music.
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 720x720]


Da Yoopers- Da Couch Dat Burps
Youtube nIA8KJSc1RA
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report