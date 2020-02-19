 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   One of you Farkers in Kenosha, Wisconsin is going to be getting that package a little later than you thought. You know which one   (freep.com) divider line
24
    More: Creepy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, great example, CBP officers, human brain, Border Protection officers, strict Import Permit Program, U.S. Customs, Port Huron  
•       •       •

972 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 4:55 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet it belonged to Abby Someone.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shipper farked up, was supposed to go the the Governor's office in Madison.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Look, man, it's just silicone! Nobody was hurt, no animals were-
Oh, not mine then. Whew.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, I'll give Kenosha some points for trying to get a brain.
 
Sentient
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does not surprise me that the US has to resort to literally importing brains from other countries.

/and that we'd choose to do it in a glass jar, via UPS
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's not normal
 
StevieWonder_DrivingInstructor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a reason my family chose to relocate to San Diego from Kenosha 32 years ago.

/Well, several reasons.
//Mainly Chrysler
///And because my mother didn't want to transfer to Detroit.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So it seems you need a bunch of paperwork to legally bring a brain into the US.

That explains a lot.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You mean to tell me that you ordered in a human brain, the most crucial component of my experiment, my glory, off of CRAIGSLIST???!"
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That is probably the most exciting thing that has happened in Marysville all year.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Shipper farked up, was supposed to go the the Governor's office in Madison.


Your joke arrived five years too late
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, I'll give Kenosha some points for trying to get a brain.


Those morans.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: jim32rr: Shipper farked up, was supposed to go the the Governor's office in Madison.

Your joke arrived five years too late


Joke. Maybe they meant to send it to Milwaukee, some convention
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Igor will be dithappointed, but maybe his cousin Igor has a sthpare he can borrow
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who doesn't have at least two brains in jars? I keep mine next to my collections of spores, molds, and fungus.


/you provincial putzes
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now what am I supposed to have for lunch?
 
adj_m
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
brain drain stikes again. smh
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Send more brains"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: So it seems you need a bunch of paperwork to legally bring a brain into the US.

That explains a lot.


Nope. I only needed a visa and passport.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
.
.
.
.
.
May be the very first instance of a human brain in a mail truck.
.
.
.
.
.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
wired.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not mine...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Donald Trump almost claimed it but then he thought "My supporters don't care if I have it or not".
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report