(Sun Sentinel)   You like sex, any kind of sex, right? Florida needs your help.... There will be sex   (sun-sentinel.com) divider line
    Florida, Reproduction, male hooks, Spanish moss, Sex, larger female, Moon, Tide, Spermatozoon  
997 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 7:25 PM



HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try to avoid anything that involves Florida, sex and crabs
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I try to avoid anything that involves Florida, sex and crabs


Still at the Doctor's office huh, hope they can cut that off you ... off it.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to take your money for something I'm going to do anyhow.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see they haven't been reading my blog. I'd post a link but NSFW doesn't begin to describe it.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I'm not going to take your money for something I'm going to do anyhow.


If you're good at something never do it for free.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: HighlanderRPI: I try to avoid anything that involves Florida, sex and crabs

Still at the Doctor's office huh, hope they can cut that off you ... off it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd rather watch the grunion run. YMMV.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Bowen: I'm not going to take your money for something I'm going to do anyhow.

If you're good at something never do it for free.


/notes nobody pays Odd Bird for sex.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Soooo....I just discovered WHY they only ever show horseshoe crabs shell side up.

/ don't do it. You're better off not knowing.

// don't say that I didn't warn you
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Just as Spanish moss is neither Spanish nor a moss, horseshoe crabs aren't actually crabs."

But they are horseshones? WTF, TFA never said they weren't!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Horseshoes*
 
swankywanky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
looks like a pile of old army helmets
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I try to avoid anything that involves Florida, sex and crabs


"No doc, not lice, I said I have head crabs. Is there like a cream or something?"
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet that beach sounds like Monty Python knocking coconuts together to make horse sounds
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, that "any kind" is sort of off-putting. Along with the Florida tag, of course. (shudder)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: HighlanderRPI: I try to avoid anything that involves Florida, sex and crabs

"No doc, not lice, I said I have head crabs. Is there like a cream or something?"
[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 493x537]


Now that's a face only Donald Trump could love. In the mirror when he gets up for a pee.
 
