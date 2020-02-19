 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Good news for ducks: China just sent an army of 100,000 ducks to their border to fight the locust plague from Africa. Bad news for ducks: Don't expect this army to retire anywhere other than the kitchen in the near future after getting fattened up (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, Caroline Flack, Met Office, Love Island, TMi, UFO Triangular UFO, Locust, Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle Meghan Markle  
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's a double win. Like feeding the homeless to the starving
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's deshpiccable!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should of sent pigs too, as part of the patented China Flu Production System.
 
palelizard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And in the winter, the gorillas will freeze!
 
Charles of York
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Heating up some orange sauce now
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Send in the cavalry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe they can also give the Africans the recipe for Beijing Kaoya.

Best duck I've ever had - practically any duck place on GuiJie, Beijing.   One of the few things I miss about that town.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
one juvenile duck can manage 4m² of land by gorging on locusts.

how many rods is that?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: one juvenile duck can manage 4m² of land by gorging on locusts.

how many rods is that?


About 1/785th Rhode Islands.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxx2112
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Send in the cavalry.

[Fark user image 414x277]


Is that Ping bringing up the rear, as usual?
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The ducks go quacking one by one
Hurrah hurrah
The ducks go quacking two by two
Hurrah hurrah
The ducks will fly and the locust will die
Then the ducks, up we'll fry
And it will be Peking duck for everyone
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This will probably not do the damage of the Mao era killing off all the birds to preserve crops, which was of course followed by the famine caused by the insects the birds had controlled.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, coronabirdflu?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 630x630]


I'm not sure how I feel about knowing that reference.

/Race cars, lasers, aeroplanes
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Um...Phrasing.

Ain't nobody gonna eat plague ducks from China.
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


No worries until they send in the bunnies.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 849x479]

No worries until they send in the bunnies.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 849x479]

No worries until they send in the bunnies.


America will send in the honor guard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
""When old friends get together, everything else fades to insignificance."- War, Famine, Pestilence, and Death
- Robert Lynn Asprin
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkingSmurf: Send in the cavalry.

[Fark user image image 414x277]


Release the Quacken
 
