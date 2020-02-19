 Skip to content
(WSYX ABC6 Columbus)   Yo dawg, I heard you like Old School so here's an article and some pictures about a purse from the 1950's found at a school   (abc6onyourside.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that a compact or birth control pills?
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

baka-san: Is that a compact or birth control pills?


The pill, even though invented around then wasn't widely available till some time in the '60s.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amazed at how pristine the eraser is. I've seen similar old erasers eventually turn rock-hard, and then crumble into dust after about a couple decades.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Is that a compact or birth control pills?


I'm not sure what it is but I don't think it's the pill.  I don't believe the pill was FDA approved until 1960.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kriggerel: I'm amazed at how pristine the eraser is. I've seen similar old erasers eventually turn rock-hard, and then crumble into dust after about a couple decades.


I'm sure if you tried to use it, it would rip a giant hole in your paper or crack in half.  Pink Pearls were the best erasers though, so maybe it's still good.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Is that a compact or birth control pills?


It's a compact.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I know lockers are resilient but 60 years?

Good lawd them so old lockers.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Last of the Crazy People: baka-san: Is that a compact or birth control pills?

The pill, even though invented around then wasn't widely available till some time in the '60s.


Diaphragm case, then.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
this reminds me of "The Crate"
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0083767/​c​haracters/nm0001358?ref_=ttfc_fc_cl_t1​
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So $9 back then is around $80 or so today. Quite a chunk of change for the day.

Or not. It just seems like it to me.
 
Report