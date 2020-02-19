 Skip to content
(Independent)   Trump offered to pardon Julian Assange if he covered up Russia's interference in the 2016 US election. This is fine   (independent.co.uk) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's hard evidence of this, he needs to be impeached again, and convicted unanimously.  Anyone who votes to acquit is a treasonous farkwad and deserves to be launched into the Sun.

Allowing this to be normalized is going to undo everything we've stood for as a nation for over 200 years.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know Assange's history.  Was he convicted of a crime in America?  Could Trump even pardon him?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said a statement from Assange's lawyer Jennifer Robinson shows "Mr Rohrabacher going to see Mr Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange ... said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks".

Oh hey... Rohrabacher. One of the "two guys Putin pays."

Now who was the other one, again?
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heckuva job, Susan Collins!
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring in the UN
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: If there's hard evidence of this, he needs to be impeached again, and convicted unanimously.  Anyone who votes to acquit is a treasonous farkwad and deserves to be launched into the Sun.

Allowing this to be normalized is going to undo everything we've stood for as a nation for over 200 years.


No, that already happened.  Seriously, it did.  On Feb. 5, 2020.  When you had Senators saying "Yeah, he's guilty, but asking another country to interfere in our elections is not enough to convict him", that was when democracy and Congressional oversight  were proven to be a myth.

There is now democracy any more - not as long as the f*cking Republicans control the White House and Senate, plus the Justice Department and much of the Judiciary..  It's done.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impeachment 2 is in the work.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish this (or anything else) mattered, but the GOP has made is abundantly clear that Drumpf is bulletproof as long as they're in power.

Vote blue in November folks... and hope it counts.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This all seems super crimey, like a massive scale RICO case.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk of Assange pardon worries intelligence community

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), who has come under scrutiny for his own ties to Russia, is behind the Assange pardon push.

The deal Rohrabacher is trying to cut: pardon Assange in exchange for information he claims proves Russia did not collude with the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential race.

The California Republican became the first U.S. lawmaker to meet with Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London early last month, where Assange has been holed up for years in an attempt to avoid arrest. Rohrabacher claims Assange offered him "firsthand" evidence during the meeting that would prove there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the race.

Earlier this week, Rohrabacher claimed a meeting is in the works between himself and the president to discuss Assange's information and a potential pardon.

09/01/17 06:00 AM EDT
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, one of these need to go green. It's not like the story is about Elizabeth Warren
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fifthofzen: Talk of Assange pardon worries intelligence community

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), who has come under scrutiny for his own ties to Russia, is behind the Assange pardon push.

The deal Rohrabacher is trying to cut: pardon Assange in exchange for information he claims proves Russia did not collude with the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential race.

The California Republican became the first U.S. lawmaker to meet with Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London early last month, where Assange has been holed up for years in an attempt to avoid arrest. Rohrabacher claims Assange offered him "firsthand" evidence during the meeting that would prove there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the race.

Earlier this week, Rohrabacher claimed a meeting is in the works between himself and the president to discuss Assange's information and a potential pardon.

09/01/17 06:00 AM EDT


Well, it does kinda undermine like... all of their work, so I get it.
Would be nice if someone could do something about it, but we're farked until the election if we make it that far.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In 2018, Rohrabacher told The Intercept that he had been blocked from discussing the plan with the president because Kelly and other White House staffers were scared it would look like collusion."
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

somedude210: Christ, one of these need to go green. It's not like the story is about Elizabeth Warren


Elizabeth Who?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

somedude210: "In 2018, Rohrabacher told The Intercept that he had been blocked from discussing the plan with the president because Kelly and other White House staffers were scared it would look like collusion."


That was what they were afraid of?
Not the quid pro quo treasonousness of it all?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Would be nice if someone could do something about it, but we're farked until the election if we make it that far.


It seems like all of this has been known for quite a while. Rorhbacker admitted to it. Why wasn't this in the impeachment hearings? Was it blocked as well? Or was it sought and blocked by Trump's legal team? I may have missed that too.

I admit, with the near daily offenses comitted by the Trump swamp, I had forgotten about all the earlier meetings back in 2017.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I don't know Assange's history.  Was he convicted of a crime in America?  Could Trump even pardon him?


1. It's a history full of shady cr@p, hacking, and trafficking in stolen data. And also potentially sex crimes
2. If not, he should be
3. Whether he can or not, he'll probably try. Because he's an idiot.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Grisham on Assange: "The President barely knows Dana Rohrabacher other than he's an ex-congressman. He's never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject. It is a complete fabrication and a total lie. This is probably another never ending hoax and total lie from the DNC"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: I really wish this (or anything else) mattered, but the GOP has made is abundantly clear that Drumpf is bulletproof as long as they're in power.

Vote blue in November folks... and hope it counts.


Yep, any other President at any other time and this would be a huge scandal and resignation.

For Trump it's Wednesday.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Nah'mean: I really wish this (or anything else) mattered, but the GOP has made is abundantly clear that Drumpf is bulletproof as long as they're in power.

Vote blue in November folks... and hope it counts.

Yep, any other President at any other time and this would be a huge scandal and resignation.

For Trump it's Wednesday.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

From Barr's confirmation hearing
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is so bad Susan Collins might get a bit miffed over it.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"which could have profound consequences for Mr Trump's re-election effort if proven true"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If barrister Edward Fitzgerald QC helps sink the Trump ship of state, I'm going to write a song about him.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If there's hard evidence of this, he needs to be impeached again, and convicted unanimously.  Anyone who votes to acquit is a treasonous farkwad and deserves to be launched into the Sun.

Allowing this to be normalized is going to undo everything we've stood for as a nation for over 200 years.


So the same treasonous farkwads as last time. It is their religion.  The only one that didn't just has another religion.
 
Agent_Stan_Smith_CIA
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hard to tell from the way it's worded. To my reading, sounds less like "you get a pardon if you agree to lie for us" and more "if you can give us evidence the e-mails came from somewhere other than Russia, you'll get a pardon," leaving the "create that evidence we want, and we'll believe it" part unsaid.

The first being clearly illegal, and the second being lawyer-legal (the best kind of legal).
 
Dimensio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: The explosive claim - which could have profound consequences for Mr Trump's re-election effort if proven true - emerged as Assange, 48, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court ahead of a hearing next week about his possible extradition to the US.

1) Consider the source. Personally, I will see it when I believe it. Reporting this claim without any real evidence at this stage is somewhat irresponsible.

2) No, it will not. Even if the claim is proven true with a recording of Donald Trump videoconferencing Assange to offer the deal and Donald Trump then openly admits that the recording is completely real and that he did exactly what it shows, the GOP will remain firmly supportive of him.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The explosive claim - which could have profound consequences for Mr Trump's re-election effort if proven true

You're adorable
 
philotech
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everyone like and believes Assange when it's convenient for them...
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good to get clarification that Rohrabacher was always a total nobody with no connection to Trump and ergo any claims that he comminicated with the White House about a pardon was something the DNC cooked up.

Fark user imageView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Casey Anthony
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sadly, Trump will be re-elected because the Dems somehow can't manage to come up with an opponent who's electable.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's the point of any of this?  Nothing will happen and he'll probably even be reelected.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AlanMooresBeard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If there's hard evidence of this, he needs to be impeached again, and convicted unanimously.  Anyone who votes to acquit is a treasonous farkwad and deserves to be launched into the Sun.

Allowing this to be normalized is going to undo everything we've stood for as a nation for over 200 years.


Just stop. There are no more "THIS is the real line in the sand that is unacceptable!" We've crossed a dozen of those. We sure as hell dont have to like it but its just stupid to pretend anyone is going to be held accountable by the existing structure. The only thing that will happen is post Nov 3rd 2020
 
mindset zero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think this might be disinformation. Like who owns The Independent? Let's see:

It was controlled by Tony O'Reilly's Irish Independent News & Media from 1997 until it was sold to the Russian businessman and former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev in 2010.[1]
 
H31N0US
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But her emails. But his peanut farm.
 
Corvus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So why is there no talk of an amendment to restrict a presidental pardon power?
Are we all pretending he isn't going to pardon Stone and all other cronies who helped him?

It's going to happen. Why are we pretending its not?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

philotech: Everyone like and believes Assange when it's convenient for them...


I mean, it's clear from other sources that Rohrabacher was trying to arrange a pardon at the time in question, the only thing up in the air is of if he was acting as a proxy for Trump at the time he spoke to Assange. Rohrabacher did meet with Trump shortly before he allegedly made the offer, and then afterwards he kept trying to arrange a meeting with Trump to get a pardon approved which John Kelly was successfully preventing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So is it time for Mr. Assange to commit Epstein yet?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am honestly quite amazed at how bonkers people are over trump. Whether for him or against him, so many people are just bannaners.

Reading comments in this thread is amazing. Just the barest rumor of something, the lingering melange of a fart in a super crowded elevator and the writhing begins.

People claiming evil who themselves speak evil. You all deserve every ounce of what is happening.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Corvus: So why is there no talk of an amendment to restrict a presidental pardon power?
Are we all pretending he isn't going to pardon Stone and all other cronies who helped him?

It's going to happen. Why are we pretending its not?


Trump wouldn't break political norms, you're worrying over nothing.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheVirginMarty: I am honestly quite amazed at how bonkers people are over trump. Whether for him or against him, so many people are just bannaners.

Reading comments in this thread is amazing. Just the barest rumor of something, the lingering melange of a fart in a super crowded elevator and the writhing begins.

People claiming evil who themselves speak evil. You all deserve every ounce of what is happening.


Look. A lot of these evil speakers come from very tough backgrounds. Many served time in teh Core, and some even survived the Bowling Green Massacre (granted, just a small few, but still). For all intensive purposes, these folks couldn't even fight their way out of a wet covfefe bag, but we still have to appreciate this diverse community and what it represents: non-filtered out morans.
 
NomenousQuandary
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are we back to trusting what this asshole says again? I can never keep track with him.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jake_lex: This is so bad Susan Collins might get a bit miffed over it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlanMooresBeard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Corvus: So why is there no talk of an amendment to restrict a presidental pardon power?
Are we all pretending he isn't going to pardon Stone and all other cronies who helped him?

It's going to happen. Why are we pretending its not?


The only ones pretending its not going to happen are idiots that will (1) act surprised that this is unprecedented and unusual and the (2) talk about needing to investigate or impeach him again.

We all made fun of the House trying 40 some times to repeal Obamacare but are wanting the same thing to happen with impeachment.
 
odinsposse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheVirginMarty: I am honestly quite amazed at how bonkers people are over trump. Whether for him or against him, so many people are just bannaners.

Reading comments in this thread is amazing. Just the barest rumor of something, the lingering melange of a fart in a super crowded elevator and the writhing begins.

People claiming evil who themselves speak evil. You all deserve every ounce of what is happening.


The time when BSAB sounded intelligent and above the fray ended several years ago.
 
Sentient
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Corvus: So why is there no talk of an amendment to restrict a presidental pardon power?
Are we all pretending he isn't going to pardon Stone and all other cronies who helped him?

It's going to happen. Why are we pretending its not?


I don't think anyone is pretending it's not going to happen. He will, and it's obvious. There's just nothing to be done with mitch and barr at the helm.

If the Dems ever retake control, maybe they'll consider some restrictions on presidential power, but... history does not bear that view out either.
 
