 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   "We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be." --Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. I dunno, I never turned into Han Solo like I wanted. This is your Fark Writer's thread, pretentious edition   (fark.com) divider line
8
    More: CSB, Jabba the Hutt, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Han Solo, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, Sports, Podcast, Kurt Vonnegut  
•       •       •

103 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 3:30 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So I came across this tweet the other day (probably while I was web surfing instead of writing like I was supposed to be:)

Fark user imageView Full Size


I certainly don't manage 15K/words in a month normally, although when I'm in the home stretch of something I can hit that in two or three days.  Technically some months I probably hit that in redlit Fark headlines, which probably doesn't count.  I bet Han Solo wouldn't have that problem.

What does it mean to be a 'real' writer?  Is it a word count, a state of mind, a number of publications?

Fark Fiction Anthology update!

We're on track to open for submissions this year on March 1st, and we're looking at running until August 31 of this year.  So stay tuned for updates!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back by utter lack of demand, it's your Bad Writing Prompt of the Week!

"Wabba pooka granfaloon, Solo, you owe me fifteen thousand," Jabba the Hutt said.
"Look, Jabba, you know how it is," I said, stretching nonchalantly.  When was that droid going to show up with with the shock collar?  I knew all along this was a bad idea.  "Sometimes even I get stopped by a tweet."
"Oh ho ho ho!" Jabba said, heaving his bulk over towards a switch of some kind on his throne . . . dais . . . floating thing.  I started to reach for my blaster.  I knew I didn't have a chance in a shootout, but I don't do things by the odds.
"Look, Jabba, cut me a deal.  I get you twenty next week, and we're square, right?"
"No, Solo," Jabba slithered.  "I think--"
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do you write? You're a writer.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Speaking of pretentious: I just finished House of Leaves for the first time. That was good pretentious!

I sketched a narrative level map in my review, but I'd only finished half the book when I reviewed it. I did that on purpose, because I'd fallen into a bad habit of summarizing complete plots.

Here's the final map. Each narrative level can look down and comment on those below it, but none can see the ones above it.

The Author

..........The Editors

........................Johnny Truant ← ← ← Johnny's Mom

......................................​.Zampanò

......................................​.............Experts and Pundits

......................................​...............................Karen Green

......................................​......................................​...The Navidson Record film

......................................​......................................​..............Will Navidson, his family and visitors.

......................................​......................................​....................................Th​e space within the House
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When the UK started tightening visa requirements because of the upcoming Hong Kong handover (~1995), they had two rules for anyone wanting to claim they were a writer: (a) you had to supply two years of tax returns showing you had made your living as a one; and (b) they had to have heard of you.

/And that's why Mrs Clam and I had to get married.
 
Madame Psychosis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

toraque: So I came across this tweet the other day (probably while I was web surfing instead of writing like I was supposed to be:)

[Fark user image image 600x314]


I saw that tweet floating around the authorsphere the other day, too, and I'm glad I'm not in any groups/clubs trying to quantify what a Real Writer(tm) is.

I write for a living, but I'm slow AF. I could do 15K in a month if I was writing my ass off, but sometimes life gets in the way, or I hit a speed bump on some scene I'm trying to get through.  But to say I'm not Real Writer when it's literally paying my mortgage ... I dunno how much more real I can make it.
 
Kuta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Aloha, comrades!

Candidate Gabbard pays me by the word.  I am earning a fortune here on Fark!

За здоровье!
 
oopsboom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i have no problem with slow writers.

the writers ive developed a burning hatred for are the ones who feel fans are "entitled" when they ask the writer:
hey whats going on with this series that you wrote 4 books in but now hasnt had an update for 2 years?  could you maybe post in your blog or something?  are you like half done...did you drop it and find a new project...are you on hiatus...etc?  can you give us some vague idea of a release date 3 months, 6 months, a year?

then when you ask you get shiat on by the author, and frequently their significant other (if that person has an online presence) and some small group of rabid fans who go to all their book signings or cons.  who tell you what a terrible horrible no good evil rat bastard you are for daring to ask these questions.  thus prying into their idols life instead of the correct action of simply worshiping them from afar and waiting for pearls to drop from their ass in gods good time.

this is only slightly passed by the most annoying kind of writer...
the ones who actually HAVE such an update blog...but lock it behind a paywall.  thus defacto informing their fans that knowledge of their progress on a book costs the same as actually buying a book every month.  except they dont actually write a book every month.  they write maybe a book every 2-3 years.  but if you want to know anything about it during that period you will, over that period, have given them a cash amount at least 6x the cost of the book at the end of it, then STILL HAVE TO BUY THE BOOK.  greedy farkers.

---
<cough> ahem.  write at whatever speed you want.  "real writers" though should maybe consider it a career and not do things that make their fans (eg their market) want to reach through the internet and farking murder them.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report