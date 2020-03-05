 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Farker calls out in the wilderness for reinforcements. Farkistan would rejoice with your presence. 5 minutes a day browser game participation is all we ask. And beer. Send beer   (politicsandwar.fandom.com) divider line
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://politicsandwar.com to download

The game has no affiliation with Fark other than benevolent neglect.  We were touched by submitter's (possibly drunken?) 4am plea for a resurgence of fellow players.

See you in Farkistan.
 
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man this brings back memories
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Definately drunk.  LOL!  Thanks!  I submitted this with a better headline.
/oblig
//First green
///probably last for 3.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wizards and warlocks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So who is the "leader?". It asks me this to register.
 
robertus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moderator: submitter's (possibly drunken?)


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I learned tactics from Sengoku-Jidai. I have several thousand hours in the various Total War titles. I feel like my participation would be unfair to the competition.

/ also, it's very likely that I will stab allies in the back at the first opportunity
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What?
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Okay....I should have been prepared. My bad.
Start with farkistan.org
Here's an invite to the Discord: https://discord.gg/vtBJ82
goto https://politicsandwar.com/ start a nation and hit us up!
Not neccesarily in that order, but kinda all 3 would be good.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
hmmm.. yeah, who is the leader?  I'm in.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OMG I'm witnessing a greenlight
 
BOZ
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Come on over and say hi to a bunch of Farkers on Discord at https://discord.gg/9m2E48c it's where we hang out to talk in real time. For the oldsters like me it's like IRC but simpler. Say "greenlight" so we know who you are.

We'll teach you how to build your nation in PoliticsandWar if you want to join us. Bring beer!
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: OMG I'm witnessing a greenlight


Hey Eco!   jump back on the wagon!
 
BOZ
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sign up here:  https://politicsandwar.com/reg​ister/re​f=Bozzie
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BOZ: Sign up here:  https://politicsandwar.com/regi​ster/ref=Avicour


FTFY.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The nation of Destructistan and it's fearless leader His Explosiveness Leeto2 bid you welcome.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good luck.

/sheds a tear
 
BOZ
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Aviron: BOZ: Sign up here:  https://politicsandwar.com/regi​ster/ref=Avicour

FTFY.


You spelled Bozzie wrong!
 
BOZ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey Leeto, nice to see you. Did you join the Farkistan alliance in-game?
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
welcome HEL Dammit needs another letter. Not a P. M maybe? No, that's not it...screw it. anacronyms was never really my thing or spelling either for that matter.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BOZ: Hey Leeto, nice to see you. Did you join the Farkistan alliance in-game?

Hi Boz,
Yep.
Wont be on discord tonight.. may be in the future.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Drew: Man this brings back memories


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
