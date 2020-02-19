 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, we became who we hated   (history.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a great story from the perspective of someone who lived through it.

https://www.npr.org/2019/07/17/742558​9​96/george-takei-recalls-time-in-an-ame​rican-internment-camp-in-they-called-u​s-enemy
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was just practice
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank god we wouldn't ever conceive of re-living those horrors in this modern age.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: That was just practice


Well, we showed we were exceedingly good at it.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Japanese internment was horrific. But it's not like America's human rights record was spotless until 78 years ago
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: The Japanese internment was horrific. But it's not like America's human rights record was spotless until 78 years ago


You're absolutely right, we've always been horrific in our treatment of racial minorities.

But it's important to remember that we did this, to make sure it doesn't happen again.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The dude-bro at the gym who doesn't wipe down the equipment?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh. I thought it was going to be about November 2016.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The dude-bro at the gym who doesn't wipe down the equipment?



"Hey pal....I didn't sign up for water aerobics.  Wipe that off."
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Became? We were always that. We will always be exactly that.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey guys. Let me flip through my talking points here...

"FDR, socialist".... you knew that already. "Oh, he must have been a Republicans"... hehehe. yeah, that'll bomb. Letsee. Ahh, here's a classic. "Racism is okay when libs do it..." And I think that about covers it. This has been your mandatory super-low energy conservative phone-in humor for this thread.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: The Japanese internment was horrific. But it's not like America's human rights record was spotless until 78 years ago


Or sense.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
American exceptionalism is a double entendre.
 
skinink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"On this day in history, we became who we hated"

Immigrants, or African Americans?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Dutch?
 
Uranus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: The Dutch?


heyy-y-y-y!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
is there any adult with an IQ over 100 that doesn't know this happened?  it might take an IQ above 110 to understand why this happened.  nothing happens in a vacuum.
 
LL316
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: NateAsbestos: The Japanese internment was horrific. But it's not like America's human rights record was spotless until 78 years ago

You're absolutely right, we've always been horrific in our treatment of racial minorities.

But it's important to remember that we did this, to make sure it doesn't happen again.


We've also been pretty terrible against white minorities (thinking Irish in particular) as well.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Destructor: Hey guys. Let me flip through my talking points here...

"FDR, socialist".... you knew that already. "Oh, he must have been a Republicans"... hehehe. yeah, that'll bomb. Letsee. Ahh, here's a classic. "Racism is okay when libs do it..." And I think that about covers it. This has been your mandatory super-low energy conservative phone-in humor for this thread.


I do have a very liberal and politically Democratic friend who defends these actions.  He says "it was justified, we were at war".

I scratched my head at that one.  So it's OK to put US born citizens into camps because of their race?

It is, in and of itself, indefensible.  Ignoring the usual "well, XYZ is/did/is going to do it" and looking at it objectively, it was rather despicable...
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One of the few horrible things FDR did. Several of the most celebrated presidents were horrible people for this country - way worse than the man people obsess about today.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LL316: ox45tallboy: NateAsbestos: The Japanese internment was horrific. But it's not like America's human rights record was spotless until 78 years ago

You're absolutely right, we've always been horrific in our treatment of racial minorities.

But it's important to remember that we did this, to make sure it doesn't happen again.

We've also been pretty terrible against white minorities (thinking Irish in particular) as well.


sure, but an Irishman could hide his ethnicity by not drinking, cleaning himself up and speaking English.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: LL316: ox45tallboy: NateAsbestos: The Japanese internment was horrific. But it's not like America's human rights record was spotless until 78 years ago

You're absolutely right, we've always been horrific in our treatment of racial minorities.

But it's important to remember that we did this, to make sure it doesn't happen again.

We've also been pretty terrible against white minorities (thinking Irish in particular) as well.

sure, but an Irishman could hide his ethnicity by not drinking, cleaning himself up and speaking English.


Stop trying to assimilate me!
 
scrumpox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The original Batman serial had a bit about internment in the 1st episode.
The only copy I can find is on archive:
https://archive.org/details/Batman194​3​Chapter01TheElectricalBrain/Batman+194​3+Chapter+01+The+Electrical+Brain.avi
About 15.5 minutes in, there is a bit about Little Tokyo that dropped my jaw like a left cross.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Isitoveryet: LL316: ox45tallboy: NateAsbestos: The Japanese internment was horrific. But it's not like America's human rights record was spotless until 78 years ago

You're absolutely right, we've always been horrific in our treatment of racial minorities.

But it's important to remember that we did this, to make sure it doesn't happen again.

We've also been pretty terrible against white minorities (thinking Irish in particular) as well.

sure, but an Irishman could hide his ethnicity by not drinking, cleaning himself up and speaking English.

Stop trying to assimilate me!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Resistance is futile.

You will be assimilated.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you're going to make the same mistake again, pick the Russians next.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Stop trying to assimilate me!


but we want you!

/maybe should have noted that that last comment was meant to be funny
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: NateAsbestos: The Japanese internment was horrific. But it's not like America's human rights record was spotless until 78 years ago

You're absolutely right, we've always been horrific in our treatment of racial minorities.

But it's important to remember that we did this, to make sure it doesn't happen again.


....uhhhmmmm...
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Most of the egregious actions taken by this country have been at the direction of democrats.  Thankfully, Republicans have been there correct these.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I do have a very liberal and politically Democratic friend who defends these actions. He says "it was justified, we were at war".

I scratched my head at that one. So it's OK to put US born citizens into camps because of their race?

It is, in and of itself, indefensible. Ignoring the usual "well, XYZ is/did/is going to do it" and looking at it objectively, it was rather despicable...


It was a different world 80 years ago. Perhaps it wasn't so much racism as it was xenophobia; there's a subtle difference which is just background noise when considered today.

Bottom line: It's sort of pointless to view the ancient world and expect it to conform to anything resembling a modern ethos.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Destructor: This has been your mandatory super-low energy conservative phone-in humor for this thread. I love sh*t and eat it every day.

*spit*
 
