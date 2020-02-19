 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Three Florida guys rob a drug store of $320,000 in pills, take precautions like wearing gloves so they don't leave prints, but toss empty pill bottles out the window of their getaway car, which the cops follow like bread crumbs to their front door   (tampabay.com) divider line
32
    More: Florida, Morphine, Opioid, Drug, Bags, Illegal drug trade, store surveillance video, white garbage bags, Recreational drug use  
•       •       •

608 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 5:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$320,000 in pills

So, 3 bottles?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: $320,000 in pills

So, 3 bottles?


Only if they put one pill in each...
 
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: $320,000 in pills

So, 3 bottles?


Yep. That would be American. Canadian would be about 16,000 bottles (20 pills per bottle), depending on the exchange rate.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more than 10,000 pills that contained the opioids hydrocodone and oxycodone

Wait, isn't that Vicodin? They are stealing farking Vicodin? Dear dogs, why? They don't ever want to poop again?

Look, people, these are idiots. They could just have been token republicans to do crimes and get their opiods for free!
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a really creative excuse for "We tracked all the cell phone locations in the area and found out where they went."
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felony littering.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it boner pills?
Asking for a friend.
/drtfa
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surgical gloves are capable of leaving prints.  They're too thin.
 
HowiPepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course the comment section goes right to politics when politics aren't even involved.  I should have known but I looked anyway.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the guy on the left the driver?

did they come at them from a funny angle?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: And of course the comment section goes right to politics when politics aren't even involved.  I should have known but I looked anyway.


If they get enough points for making unwarranted political shiat posts they can get that boom box on the top shelf!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
roy, dave, chris...


not what i thought.
 
Dunkel_99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: And of course the comment section goes right to politics when politics aren't even involved.  I should have known but I looked anyway.


So did this thread, 5th comment down.
Gotta love fark!
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dunkel_99: 433: And of course the comment section goes right to politics when politics aren't even involved.  I should have known but I looked anyway.

So did this thread, 5th comment down.
Gotta love fark!


I thought he was talking about Fark...
 
aseras
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It took the cops days to find them. They did not follow pill bottles. This screams parallel construsction.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

433: And of course the comment section goes right to politics when politics aren't even involved.  I should have known but I looked anyway.


Yes, you should. Mind you, at least at this early stage the comments haven't yet become quite as racist as I was expecting them to. Baby steps.
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Where the fark do they come up with $32/pill?  Ain't nobody paying $32/pill.  It's gonna be $5, $10, or $20 or some combination.  Nobody's making change.  "Here's your pill and $3 back from your $35.  It's been a pleasure doing business with you."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Felony littering.


Littering and....
 
KingKauff
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stolen from another thread
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: 433: And of course the comment section goes right to politics when politics aren't even involved.  I should have known but I looked anyway.

Yes, you should. Mind you, at least at this early stage the comments haven't yet become quite as racist as I was expecting them to. Baby steps.


Only a stinkin' Latvian would say that!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those are their best innocent looks
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aseras: It took the cops days to find them. They did not follow pill bottles. This screams parallel construsction.


you write like you are from Florida.

construction.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

433: And of course the comment section goes right to politics when politics aren't even involved.  I should have known but I looked anyway.


Aww...

The big pharma, the nationalistic, the police abuse of powers and the farking troll posts didn't bother you, but mine did?

All I can do is wonder which part hit home with you. *shrug*

Dunkel_99: 433: And of course the comment section goes right to politics when politics aren't even involved.  I should have known but I looked anyway.

So did this thread, 5th comment down.
Gotta love fark!


Please, do try to keep up...
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Percise1: The big pharma, the nationalistic, the police abuse of powers and the farking troll posts didn't bother you, but mine did?


No.  It's not about you.  I was talking about the comment section in the farking article.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

433: Percise1: The big pharma, the nationalistic, the police abuse of powers and the farking troll posts didn't bother you, but mine did?

No.  It's not about you.  I was talking about the comment section in the farking article.


Ahh, ok... no wonder it didn't make sense. My apologies.

I did go look at the comments, and I suspect they aren't in the same sequence that you saw, but I think I see the same post. James seems accurate. *shrug*
 
zpaul
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Surgical gloves are capable of leaving prints.  They're too thin.


Exactly. I wear them all day at work and my phone thumbprint works to unlock my phone with the gloves on.  I know it's a different method but anyway.
 
zpaul
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

433: And of course the comment section goes right to politics when politics aren't even involved.  I should have known but I looked anyway.


Doesn't that just kill you ?????   Hey 433 - I think you gifted me a month of fark this year.  I couldn't ever find you to thank you,  if it was you thanks. I think because I am a respiratory therapist.  Thanks again.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Percise1: Ahh, ok... no wonder it didn't make sense. My apologies.


:)  Carry on!
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How appropriate. Across the street from the Home Depot I went to daily for 10 years when I lived in Tampa.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zpaul: Thanks again.


Oh, I hope you were able to make use of it!  That was me, but I can't remember why any longer.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report