(The Drive)   DARPA wants $13 million for "project Gunslinger" which aims to develop "an unmanned flying gun" Spoiler alert: it's basically the A-10 as a drone   (thedrive.com) divider line
    A-10 Thunderbolt II, Fighter aircraft, unmanned flying gun, Weapon  
307 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 12:46 PM



28 Comments
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless it is intended as a sniper, i do not see a drone having the payload capacity for enough ammo to make that caliber of gun useful.   Unless they are just looking to make full sized Skynet hunter killers at this point.

I mean when you are already having to make it large enough to support a cockpit, why bother with all the automation when a Pilot is cheaper.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We all how this project will end.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They have forgotten the face of their father.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And everyone else is like, "You can't make a gun fly!"  And the first guy is all like, "Fark you, yes I can.  I will strap a DRONE to this GUN."
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: Unless it is intended as a sniper, i do not see a drone having the payload capacity for enough ammo to make that caliber of gun useful.   Unless they are just looking to make full sized Skynet hunter killers at this point.

I mean when you are already having to make it large enough to support a cockpit, why bother with all the automation when a Pilot is cheaper.


Take out the O2 systems, navigation, communications, etc. that a human needs in an A-10 and you can probably add more and/or ammo.  A set of remote control hydrolics or conversion to fly-by-wire and you have a 1:1 scale model of an A-10 set up to use as a drone.

Something just about any engineering school team should be able to complete in a few months given proper motivation (ie, 13mil minus any expenses)
 
MrWhiteRabbit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: ... why bother with all the automation when a Pilot is cheaper.


Value human life much, do ya?
 
aperson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have they talked to the guys over at FliteTest?Those guys can make anything fly.
 
skinink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, that project is every NRA member's wet dream. An unmanned flying gun. When you'd rather defend yourself from the safety of your couch.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like where this is going.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, that seems about right. The machines should become self-aware and start rising up against us any day now.

Which ... you know ... I guess that could be bad, but compared to what we've got now ... LOL
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Designation BRRRR7!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I do not kill with my gun; he who kills with his gun has forgotten the face of his father. I kill with my BRRRRRRRRRT.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Noctusxx: Unless it is intended as a sniper, i do not see a drone having the payload capacity for enough ammo to make that caliber of gun useful.   Unless they are just looking to make full sized Skynet hunter killers at this point.

I mean when you are already having to make it large enough to support a cockpit, why bother with all the automation when a Pilot is cheaper.

Take out the O2 systems, navigation, communications, etc. that a human needs in an A-10 and you can probably add more and/or ammo.  A set of remote control hydrolics or conversion to fly-by-wire and you have a 1:1 scale model of an A-10 set up to use as a drone.

Something just about any engineering school team should be able to complete in a few months given proper motivation (ie, 13mil minus any expenses)


The drone still needs comms, maybe more comms than the piloted version, but O2, ejection seats and hardened canopy aren't exactly light.
 
probesport
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
f1.media.brightcove.comView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The man in black fled across the desert, and the gunslinger drone followed
 
Fizpez
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A bit confused why they keep referring to it as a missile and not a drone - is drone not sexy enough to get some additional funding or do they really intend to make this a rocket propelled device ?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remote controlled braaaaap, love it.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm afraid the autonomous Brrrrrrrrrrrt will be quite operational when your friends arrive.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MrWhiteRabbit: Noctusxx: ... why bother with all the automation when a Pilot is cheaper.

Value human life much, do ya?


robots cant get infected with the corona virus.

/what if we coat the gau-8 rounds in virus
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: Unless it is intended as a sniper, i do not see a drone having the payload capacity for enough ammo to make that caliber of gun useful.   Unless they are just looking to make full sized Skynet hunter killers at this point.

I mean when you are already having to make it large enough to support a cockpit, why bother with all the automation when a Pilot is cheaper.


Pilots are one of the most expensive parts of any aircraft system. That's why they get ejector seats and parachutes.

Electronics are *cheap*. Even grossly price inflated military electronics.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, a Hunter-Killer.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MrWhiteRabbit: Noctusxx: ... why bother with all the automation when a Pilot is cheaper.

Value human life much, do ya?


You think the war pig farkers that start them give a fark about human life?...That's rich.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: Unless it is intended as a sniper, i do not see a drone having the payload capacity for enough ammo to make that caliber of gun useful.   Unless they are just looking to make full sized Skynet hunter killers at this point.

I mean when you are already having to make it large enough to support a cockpit, why bother with all the automation when a Pilot is cheaper.


they've made the F16 into an unmanned drone for various things, and some of the drones we use now are similar in size to your standard jet.

What makes you think they couldn't just turn the A10 itself into a drone?

banzaihobby.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: Unless it is intended as a sniper, i do not see a drone having the payload capacity for enough ammo to make that caliber of gun useful.   Unless they are just looking to make full sized Skynet hunter killers at this point.

I mean when you are already having to make it large enough to support a cockpit, why bother with all the automation when a Pilot is cheaper.


Pilots can't be mass produced very well much like drones can. The longer you keep a pilot alive and flying drones the quicker you can get things back out on the battlefield after being shot down. Added bonus of drone flight is it's easier for the pilot to learn from their mistakes flying a drone because they don't crash with the drone and possibly kill themselves or get captured.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Yeah, that seems about right. The machines should become self-aware and start rising up against us any day now.

Which ... you know ... I guess that could be bad, but compared to what we've got now ... LOL


I give it 50/50 they either kill us all, or take over and force us to live under some sort of socialist utopia.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If DARPA wants a leasly $13 million for anything GIVE IT TO THEM.

They only invented the following:

The internet
The concept of windows in a computer
Google maps (before google existed)
Computer voice regognition (basically Siri)
GPS
Stealth technology
 
