|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: She reclined her seat...
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-02-19 11:11:28 AM (8 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
158 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 11:11 AM (19 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share: more»
Share this link:
Article Comments close
... right into his heart.
Like it? It's the tagline for "Fark: The Movie." It'll be a romantic comedy.'
No? Fine, everyone's a critic. Back to the drawing board.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
On this week's episode of the Fark and Schnitt podcast, Todd and I discuss the first few actually funny Corona Virus stories we've seen, plus all about radar detectors in Pennsylvania and how that ties into Italian tourism traffic scams. Bonus: what's funnier than a toilet in the middle of the road? You can probably guess.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
hundreddollarman knew what an exotic dancer should do after she fell off her pole and hurt herself
MattytheMouse shared a personal story about being ghosted
DubtodaIll explained going on a cruise
EdwardTellerhands figured out why there haven't been any mobile homes built in California since the '80s
thorpe didn't need advice about toilet paper
LowbrowDeluxe gave advice for watching Aubrey Plaza's opening monologue for the Film Independent Spirit Awards
mrshowrules revealed the reason cops were suspicious of a teen traveling with his swim team
bigfatfattyfatfat answered a question about protective equipment worn to guard against COVID-19 infection
Shadow Blasko provided detailed instructions for dealing with an aggressive goose
Monkeyfark Ridiculous knew why a video of someone dropping an ice core down a 450-foot hole ended up disturbing Cormee's cat
Smart:
beezeltown had a good rant about ticket sellers and scalpers
AsparagusFTW listed some additional factors that can contribute to "air rage"
edmo made an observation about churches that have a lot of money
jonjr215 was hoping to see the ultimate show from a huge star
Private_Citizen figured that if someone ghosts you, you should probably just accept it
Pocket Ninja imagined what a Catholic school might've said to a woman they asked to leave because she was pregnant and unmarried
bighairyguy thought a student should have reacted differently when a sheriff's deputy threatened to shoot him
TheOmni did a lot of work to figure out whether or not an estimate on average toilet paper usage is accurate
Auntie Cheesus discussed being careful when choosing stones to use in jewelry
aagrajag made a comment that's worth reading especially for the last three words
CSB Sunday Morning: That time you met someone famous
Smart: siyuntz ran into the perfect celebrity to meet after a wedding
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village showed off for a 90-year-old man
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies).
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: MorningBreath shared a beautiful memorial to the late Farker The NaSkAr (TheNaSkAr's memorial thread from 2010 is here)
Smart: JerseyTim reacted to a question about dating or marrying virgins
Funny: meg12279 expressed a desire to marry another TotalFarker
Funny: buttercat warned about the lesser-known dangers of a drunken hookup
Funny: whatshisname advised a Farker who wasn't getting the expected voltage from home electrical outlets
Politics Funny:
Mojongo responded to Trump's NASCAR plans with an opinion that could be about the Daytona 500 or something else
King Something implied no1curr might've been right about the source of "a massive release of sulfur dioxide gas" from Wuhan
Streetwise Hercules agreed with Trump comparing himself to a king
UltimaCS gave an example of conservative humor
bigfatfattyfatfat showed proof that someone's fermenting hostility
Politics Smart:
NewportBarGuy struggled with a portion of the population that everyone thinks doesn't include them
Diogenes didn't think some ideologies justify causing people to ask, "Who was that masked man?"
wademh listed some reasons the Trump-Russia investigation was not a "scam" or a "hoax"
raerae1980 thought a complaint from a Brexit supporter was familiar
OptionC figured that one candidate can break out the big guns against Donald Trump early and often
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Pista discovered a tiny battle for the Force
Herb Utsmelz showed what happens when you invite a certain meme girl to your birthday party
RedZoneTuba caught the moment just before a cat fight
RedZoneTuba gave Drew exactly what he wanted for his birthday
TrollingForColumbine gave Drew a fake tan and new hairstyle
Herb Utsmelz sent this rocket away with a good luck kiss
RedZoneTuba revealed where an insurance company mascot got his credentials
Yammering_Splat_Vector got some help capturing that pesky bird
Cork on Fork mastered the most challenging art medium of all
RedZoneTuba found out what a real log ride looks like
Farktography:
Farktography Contest No. 771: "Anything Goes 2" ended in a tie with common sense is an oxymoron's better-than-good blue heron and D_PaulAngel's mask of a boy king from Arizona
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
The 1000 club remains empty once more, but only barely so. MrCynical takes the top spot with 994, followed by Bslim in second with 970 and Al_Khowarizmi in third with 949. Kidsmakeyoucrazy makes fourth with 945, and freakingmoron rounds out the top five with 942.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over car maker Ferrari and their decision to print up all the marketing materials for their upcoming SUV called the "Purosangue," because all the cool kids are building SUVs and all the good names are taken. No one was laughing harder than the Purosangue Foundation, an Italian anti-drug and anti-blood-doping charity that has owned the trademark since 2013. Only 33% of quiztakers caught this article, or knew enough French to know it kinda translates to "Clean Blood" - which is a better name for an anti-doping charity than a SUV by a company that makes sports cars.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over the acquisition of startup Harry's, Inc by consumer products Edgewell. 82% of quiztakers knew that Harry's is in the razor business, and Edgewell is the parent company of Schick. Regulators thought this might create less consumer choice, as it congregated too much of one industry under one roof. The deal has since fallen through.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over hummus maker Sabra and their "How do you 'mmus" commercial. Only 34% of quiztakers caught the article about the fact that "'mmus" is a transliteration of the Arabic word for "to suck." I personally think this was one of those "wink wink" things that was supposed to get more free publicity for the company, but ultimately backfired because no one really cares about commercially-produced chickpea mush.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the upcoming "sequel" to "The Big Lebowski" featuring the continuing adventures of John Turturro's character Jesus. 89% knew that 73-year-old Susan Sarandon would still be "bringing it" in a steamy 3-way scene with Turturro and actor Bobby Cannavale. I'm going to give it a ... maybe?
Congratulations to the winners, and be sure to check out this week's Fark Weird News Quiz.
· · ·
8 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 8 of 8 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
Advertisement
In Other Media
|