(NJ.com)   We don't have to worry about security. Nobody could steal a giant machine like this from under our noses
    More: Interesting, Crusher, Morris County, New Jersey, Reginald Lisowski, concrete crusher apparatus, trafficked construction site, 50-foot concrete, bright-orange, Morris County  
posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 12:17 PM



OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check the hardware stores for someone who bought five cases of spray primer and blue paint.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You might know who we are, but we KNOW who you are.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Earguy: Check the hardware stores for someone who bought five cases of spray primer and blue paint.


or a newly opened discount concrete crushing company
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How easy would it be to drive it across the border to Mexico I wonder?
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
H31N0US
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We are Farmer's, da da da da da da da.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ex-Texan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here in NM, a theft like that is seen as a challenge.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet it was this guy.

Just need the warrant now.
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I've got a $400,000 piece of mobile machinery, I'm hiding a few GPS gadgets in it. It's not as if this is the first construction site theft we've read about, and I have to think the owners of the equipment hear about many more.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: How easy would it be to drive it across the border to Mexico I wonder?


From New Jersey? With the thieves gambling on how long the theft takes to be noticed, the trackability of commercial trucks capable of hauling it, and a temporary import permit required for any commercial vehicle going into Mexico; I'd say not that easy.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a lot of meth
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A bright-orange, 50-foot concrete-crushing truck went missing without a trace from a well-trafficked construction site.  Construction employees reported the concrete crusher missing three weeks after it was last seen.

It was such a busy site they didn't notice for three weeks.
Don't most large pieces of construction equipment have GPS tracker on them now because apparently they get stolen a lot?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So it's the price of 4 new pickup trucks.  I could see why it's disappearance would not be caught.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Raise a posse of Sovereign Citizens to go rustle it up, and hang the thief.

No need for the cops....
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Massive concrete-crushing machine vanishes..." What?! "...from New Jersey..." Oh.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Raise a posse of Sovereign Citizens to go rustle it up, and hang the thief.

No need for the cops....


We're on the case-
Dang nabbit, they got my Hoverround, too!
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Found it...

Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure it was FULLY insured..Legitimate Businessmen wouldn't let an expensive piece of hardware not
be insured..Especially if they got a really good deal on it from a close business associate in the
used equipment business..
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: So it's the price of 4 new pickup trucks.  I could see why it's disappearance would not be caught.


If you had a $100000 pickup truck, you'd probably want to keep it in a garage or something. Much easier to steal than a rock crusher
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm gonna bet that's already on a container ship. Might want to keep better tabs on your 6 figure equipment.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It could still have a transit plate with registration 13EU on the body of the trailer."

I doubt that.
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The concrete crusher apparatus was stolen from the ongoing condo project in Morris Township, at the old Honeywell site, Capt. Robert Shearer said.

Honeywell farked Morris Township by demanding the property be rezoned before they moved to Morris Plains, then farked Morris Plains to move to Charlotte. They should look in Morris Plains, it's probably crushing dreams there now.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That isn't a theft that could be pulled off by just some neighborhood teen. The people who stole it have to have a flatbed truck to haul it off with. On top of that, I'd think they'd either have stolen it for their own business, or they have a buyer lined up. It's a very specific piece of hardware, and not just anyone is going to make off with it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It had wheels, what did they expect.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Came here hoping for
/leaving disappointed
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they stole it for parts, I personally would like to see that chop shop
 
Fissile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: The concrete crusher apparatus was stolen from the ongoing condo project in Morris Township, at the old Honeywell site, Capt. Robert Shearer said.

Honeywell farked Morris Township by demanding the property be rezoned before they moved to Morris Plains, then farked Morris Plains to move to Charlotte. They should look in Morris Plains, it's probably crushing dreams there now.


Years ago I had a new boiler installed in the house that included an automatic Honeywell vent damper.  The vent damper broke after about a year...I believe it was 3 days past a year.  I called the boiler company which informed me warranty claims on any Honeywell controls go directly to Honeywell.   I called Honeywell and talked to the claims rep.  The rep asked me the install date and then proceeded to tell me the warranty was only for 1 year and it's been over 1 year.  I was in the middle of telling him it was only 3 days out of warranty when he hung up.  I replaced that Honeywell damper with one from Johnson Controls.   The Johnson Controls dampers is still working after 20 years of service.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just about anyone can wander on a job site as long as you've got a hard hat, safety vest, and boots. Carry a clipboard and people will actively avoid you.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 203x220]
I bet it was this guy.

Just need the warrant now.


Or maybe this guy?
ifky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
King pin locks, how do they work?
 
