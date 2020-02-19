 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   EU tells Britain to return its marbles. Joke's on them, Britain lost them 4 years ago   (businessinsider.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, British Museum, Parthenon, Elgin Marbles, Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin, European Union, London, collection of ancient marble sculptures, United Kingdom  
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played, subby.

I was going to submit a similar headline, but you beat me to it
 
gar1013
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The UK should then demand the return of the remains of the young men who perished in the defense of many of the EU states, as well as restitution.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Not going anywhere? Okay. 25% tax on all UK imports AND services of every type, including financial."
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Not going anywhere? Okay. 25% tax on all UK imports AND services of every type, including financial."


In violation of WTO rules?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: The UK should then demand the return of the remains of the young men who perished in the defense of many of the EU states, as well as restitution.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: The UK should then demand the return of the remains of the young men who perished in the defense of many of the EU states, as well as restitution.


This sounded intelligent in your head didn't it?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, I would just tell the EU to go fark themselves.  Where's Carter Pewterschmidt to ruin the thread.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: gar1013: The UK should then demand the return of the remains of the young men who perished in the defense of many of the EU states, as well as restitution.

This sounded intelligent in your head didn't it?


Sounds reasonable to me.

Greece has neither the means or the resources to protect these priceless antiquities. But, in the name of PC, lets just send them back so they can be destroyed.

Foolish short-sighted people
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Greek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Return THEIR marbles? I suppose you tell car thieves to return THEIR car as well?

/Ok, I might be biased
//But those rightfully belong to Greece.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If we start basing demands on stuff that happened 200 years ago we're all in a whole lot of deep, deep doodoo.

Germany should know better than to let this happen.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Heliodorus: gar1013: The UK should then demand the return of the remains of the young men who perished in the defense of many of the EU states, as well as restitution.

This sounded intelligent in your head didn't it?

Sounds reasonable to me.

Greece has neither the means or the resources to protect these priceless antiquities. But, in the name of PC, lets just send them back so they can be destroyed.

Foolish short-sighted people


...you're not helping yourself or gar1013.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If Greece can take them and keep them safe, they can keep them - just like Britain did.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i feel like im watching divorce court in slow motion
 
ceejayoz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Greece has neither the means or the resources to protect these priceless antiquities.


Uh... Greece has plenty of spectacular museums.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Marbles?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ less than a minute ago  

American-Irish eyes: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Not going anywhere? Okay. 25% tax on all UK imports AND services of every type, including financial."

In violation of WTO rules?


Ah, the best Kept Woman of Corporations.
 
Greek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: Heliodorus: gar1013: The UK should then demand the return of the remains of the young men who perished in the defense of many of the EU states, as well as restitution.

This sounded intelligent in your head didn't it?

Sounds reasonable to me.

Greece has neither the means or the resources to protect these priceless antiquities. But, in the name of PC, lets just send them back so they can be destroyed.

Foolish short-sighted people


Uh, they built a nice, new museum, with a room to display them in that has redundant, state of the art temperature, air quality, and humidity controls. That argument doesn't hold water anymore.
 
