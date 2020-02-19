 Skip to content
(Kent Online) Boobies Naked ten-pin bowling. Subby will NOT be attending. There's no-one on the planet that needs to see that
30
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You should go subby...and take your mom.  She could show everyone her bowling ball trick.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just naked, but British naked bowling.

Personally, I've never fully bought into the "British Hot" is bad, but toss in naked bowling and I'm out.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who deflated the bowling balls?"
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if I want to pick up that split.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I only have an 8-pin?

Okay, 6-pin.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are they not using bowling shoes either?  Foot fungus is a thing...
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's the difference between ol' Joe and that bowling ball?"

"Uh, oh... what?"

"I can only get three fingers in that bowling ball?"


//baddum, tish
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have the hottest body in the world and that wouldn't be an attractive view.
 
KamikazeCraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: What if I only have an 8-pin?

Okay, 6-pin.


I think what you are grasping for is duck pin. Embrace it.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blah blah blah Kingpin reference blah blah Lebowski reference blah blah blah
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least when you do Candlepin you hurl the ball with some velocity so it's a prime opportunity for for some heavy jiggling...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the nudists bowling
take 'em bowling.
 
coldcuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally! Something to draw attention away from those ugly rental shoes.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wow, look at that 7-10 split."
"Yea, I think her stance is to wide."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Boobies tag is sexist. There will also be Weeners there.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: You could have the hottest body in the world and that wouldn't be an attractive view.


/ bites lower lip

I'll allow it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UberDave: You should go subby...and take your mom.  She could show everyone her bowling ball trick.


And her pinsetting squats.
 
eas81
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

acouvis: So are they not using bowling shoes either?  Foot fungus is a thing...


Yes, they are - the article does mention that "shoe hire" is included.

I'd imagine a more immediate concern, though, is that feet can get sweaty, which might lead to slip-and-fall accidents.
 
IamSporko
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What if they bowl granny style?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have been to too many bowling alleys and seen too many bowlers to think there is anything good about this idea.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Something, something BALL RETURN.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Honest I slipped and fell on it.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It is never who you want to see naked.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You still gotta use all three holes.
 
