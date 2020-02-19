 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   These guys were vegans before it was cool. Your dingo still wants steak (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Caroline Flack, Southeast Asia, Meghan Markle, Love Island, UFO Triangular UFO, Old dog's morning routine, TMi, Hacks Couple  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Narrator: it was never cool.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
dingoes prefer babies
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: Narrator: it was never cool.


Article: Scientists go looking for what vegetables were eaten in ancient settlement.  Find them.

Alternative but truthful interpretation of article: Scientists don't look for what meats were eaten in ancient settlement.  Don't find them.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, and Subby is an idiot.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So like now then, subby?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And now you know what those early people are? That's right DEAD! Vegan food will kill. The evidence is right in front of your eyes.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Microscopic analysis showed that he burned leftovers contained parts of at least the different plants, including various fruits and nuts, palm stems and "roots and tubers."

So, they weren't able to catch anything that day.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They found vegetable fibers preserved as charcoal (that's pushing it), but not meat scraps, therefore all these people, lands and their possessions are claimed in the name of the dog Vega'n.

That's because they ate the meat and threw the schitt they couldn't chew/swallow into the fire.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Veganism was confirmed by cave paintings of judgmental screeds against meat eaters.
 
Flurching
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SansNeural: edmo: Narrator: it was never cool.

Article: Scientists go looking for what vegetables were eaten in ancient settlement.  Find them.

Alternative but truthful interpretation of article: Scientists don't look for what meats were eaten in ancient settlement.  Don't find them.


The vegetable matter was just garnish for the tasty megafauna like the giant wombat
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WTF is up with all the kneejerk "LOL - vegan" nonsense on Fark today? Scientists find evidence of an ancient campfire with some vegetables in it and suddenly everyone has to jump up and carnivore-signal? For all the tired tropes about militant vegetarians trying to police what everyone else eats, you guys react to the mention of vegetarians with the predictable, mindless eagerness of a little boy chasing girls around the playground with a worm.

There is literally no one in here "pushing the Vegetarian Agenda" (including me) so why do meat-eating people once again have so much invested in making sure we all know they eat meat?
 
Report