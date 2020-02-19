 Skip to content
(Metro)   If you can get past Hitler the cat, UK's grumpiest pub landlord will let you have a pint for your thirst. You'll have to serve yourself as this old grump could care less and just wants to drink alone   (metro.co.uk) divider line
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
how much less could he care?
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No TV?  How the hell are patrons supposed to watch the after-game and biatch about how bad Bournemouth sucks ass?
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wants to drink alone? Is George Thorogood the owner?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: how much less could he care?


That is all I wanted to see here, thanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an awesome pub, owner and cat. I could care less what anyone says.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This idea for a pub sounds like you could make a chain....

Fark user imageView Full Size


..oh.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Murray?
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: how much less could he care?


done in 1
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing I've noticed about nasty cats, they're almost always just picky about being touched without their consent.

Seriously.

Many cats are fine with being touched. With a few others, you need to go through the proper cat protocols, and your answer might still be "no, don't touch". Respect the cat.
 
dammitbobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's quite mad, but I'd say that's his most endearing quality.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammitbobby: He's quite mad, but I'd say that's his only endearing quality.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA leads me to believe that pub owner doesn't care.
Subby says pub owner does care.

Who's telling the truth ?
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the fact tax man raids six times, finds nothing.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dad suffers permanent erection after op when 1.5 tonnes of glass fell on his groin
I just come for the sidebars...
 
SirMadness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everyone gave up the ship on "literally," but "could care less" is the hill to die on?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Lady
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nobody's gonna mention that the guy in the article said he licked a guy's boots? Nobody?
 
