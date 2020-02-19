 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Naked man scrambles eggs   (kiro7.com)
20
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was just looking for tossed salad
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A California man is accused of entering a home, where the residents said he was making scrambled eggs and eating flan while not wearing pants, authorities said.

Flan? That's outrageous.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least there was no fertilization.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Would someone please make me some flan and scrambled eggs?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The suspect is pant-less, I repeat, pant-less."
 
Ash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So it took a service dog to get him out and he left on a stretcher.  Also not wearing pants...  I think I know how it went down.
 
LewDux
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ash: So it took a service dog to get him out and he left on a stretcher.  Also not wearing pants...  I think I know how it went down.


Im guessing 'dog toy'
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
eating flan while not wearing pants

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Is there another way?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ash: So it took a service dog to get him out and he left on a stretcher.  Also not wearing pants...  I think I know how it went down.


The dog scrambled pantsless guy's eggs
 
johnny queso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pantsless flan is the name of my pinky tuscadero happy days reboot spinoff.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought "scrambled eggs" meant something entirely different, altogether.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe he was drying his trousers in the microwave.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: A California man is accused of entering a home, where the residents said he was making scrambled eggs and eating flan while not wearing pants, authorities said.

Flan? That's outrageous.


Eating flan like you own the place!
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope he wasn't cooking bacon while naked.
 
skinink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The home's residents said they were not hurt and there was no damage. They believe Cimino entered the home through an unlocked door, according to The Desert Sun."

Reminds me of the Full Metal Jacket scene, where Sergeant Hartmann is yelling at Private Pyle for having an unlocked footlocker; that if it wasn't for dickheads like Pyle, there wouldn't be any thievery.

And coincidentally, that unlocked footlocker also led to a pantsless man eating food in front of angry witnesses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't almost everyone 'partially naked'?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TedRaceway: Isn't almost everyone 'partially naked'?


i resent your insinuation.  i happen to be fully naked.
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ash: So it took a service dog to get him out and he left on a stretcher.  Also not wearing pants...  I think I know how it went down.


Yep, more than likely, he won't be fertilizing any eggs in the near future
 
