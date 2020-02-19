 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Rarely is the question asked: Is our teachers learning?   (ktla.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Special needs and published author?

Hope those pigs enjoy their lawsuits.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOD I miss that man....
Fark user imageView Full Size


/SPACIAL innovators FTW!!!
 
gnosis301
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
First glance, I thought they wrote "Sausage boy."
 
stuffy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let Sausage Boy do what he wants!
His life span is a fraction of ours!
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like a proper application of the race card.

There's no need to question him without his parent.  Especially if the backpack was already searched and there was no sign of a gun.

Could the kid have dropped the gun in the trash somewhere... assuming the seven year old was a devious criminal mastermind?  Yeah.  Which would mean 5 of those cops should've been searching trash cans and cubbies, while the other waited for the kids mother to show up.
 
gar1013
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This doesn't need to be a big deal.

They look through the backpack, no gun.

Next step, call the police, and file a report on the other child for making terroristic threats.

Contact the parents of the lying kid, and inform them that their child is suspended and potentially facing expulsion.

Problem solved.

There's a reason why one of the Ten Commandments prohibits false witness. It's one of the most destructive things you can do. While I think we put too many people in jail for too long, we don't punish people who make demonstrably false accusations in accordance with the damage they do.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I realize that the world has gone completely mad as a result of school shootings, but maybe it's time to reevaluate these quickly drafted and poorly thought out zero tolerance policies? Did the police really need to interrogate a 7 year old who DIDN'T have a gun?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reminder that it wasn't long ago that Saugus HS had that shooting. Same school district.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My 10th grade English teacher, "a sentence only has one period at the end."
Me, "it isn't a period, it's an ellipsis.  I intentionally left an irrelevant part of the quote out."
Teacher, "I'll give you a lip! (holds fist up).  I ain't never heard of no 'ellipsis'."
Me, "*sigh*, I'll just drop out and go on to college."

Lost a hell of a lot of respect for the schools/teachers after that.

/dropped out of high school
//went to college to become a teacher
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Special needs and a published author?


Couple those traits with a name like Solomon, and we've identified early on the man who'll lead us from the darkness unto the promised land, post-superbug.
 
alizeran
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/no memory of the procedures.
 
aungen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: Reminder that it wasn't long ago that Saugus HS had that shooting. Same school district.


I'd come down exceptionally hard on a kid for the fake gun thing if we'd recently had a shooting.  Mom deserves an apology, and the kid deserves a hell of a lot more than that.

-from the kid who provided false witness
-from that kid's parents
-from the school that let it go that far
-from the police who went completely overboard

Hell, the special needs kid probably admitted to having a gun even though he didn't.  That's kinda how those things go down if you aren't careful about how you approach the situation.  If there HAD been a gun, competence would have sure been useful.

Everybody gets a "FAIL," on this one.  That's my first-glance take.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

alizeran: [Fark user image image 704x900]
/no memory of the procedures.


What in the unholy fark....
 
Parrahs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: alizeran: [Fark user image image 704x900]
/no memory of the procedures.

What in the unholy fark....


Scarfolk is a peculiar place.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Soloman's next book, "Socked by Soloman's Lawyer" is expected to be released by the end of the summer.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aungen: My Second Fark Account: Reminder that it wasn't long ago that Saugus HS had that shooting. Same school district.

I'd come down exceptionally hard on a kid for the fake gun thing if we'd recently had a shooting.  Mom deserves an apology, and the kid deserves a hell of a lot more than that.

-from the kid who provided false witness
-from that kid's parents
-from the school that let it go that far
-from the police who went completely overboard

Hell, the special needs kid probably admitted to having a gun even though he didn't.  That's kinda how those things go down if you aren't careful about how you approach the situation.  If there HAD been a gun, competence would have sure been useful.

Everybody gets a "FAIL," on this one.  That's my first-glance take.


Anyone who works with or has kids knows better than to interrogate them or ask leading questions. Someone that age will admit to things that arent true because they are intimidated or will freak out and lie about everything because they're scared. Six cops? No parent? Are these people farking high?
 
Report