(ABC News) Please note: wait until the ferry comes to a complete stop before driving off of it
28
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The medical examiner will determine the causes of death, police said.

I think this will be a rather easy one: asphyxiation due to water in the lungs.  AKA drowning.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 'horrible tragedy"?

I mean, its not great, but still Id probably put it in the "entirely preventable mishap" category.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: The medical examiner will determine the causes of death, police said.

I think this will be a rather easy one: asphyxiation due to water in the lungs.  AKA drowning.


Cause of Death: Stupidity.

Let's not sugar coat this.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nightmare fuel.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: The medical examiner will determine the causes of death, police said.

I think this will be a rather easy one: asphyxiation due to water in the lungs.  AKA drowning.


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's what I thought, Sam, but this is fresh water in her lungs, not salt water!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be done by more impatient and dumber (warning, contains violent images)
Quebec man dead after RV crashes into ferry in Tadoussac, Quebec
Youtube ZyD-W0AE1hs
 
Yoleus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprising that the divers found the two women "unresponsive" in their vehicle. In fifty feet of water. Why can't anyone in the police actually speak proper?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary  

SpaceyCat: The medical examiner will determine the causes of death, police said.

I think this will be a rather easy one: asphyxiation due to water in the lungs.  AKA drowning.

Cause of Death: Stupidity.

Let's not sugar coat this

No kidding why is your car even running while on the ferry. And you know there is going to be a "My poor aunt dumbass died because the gate on the ferry couldnt stop her car." Law suit.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: The medical examiner will determine the causes of death, police said.

I think this will be a rather easy one: asphyxiation due to water in the lungs.  AKA drowning.


I've had cases where ending up in the water is secondary to cardiac arrest, etc. and were dead before they went in.

Never assume.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: A 'horrible tragedy"?

I mean, its not great, but still Id probably put it in the "entirely preventable mishap" category.


Could have been saved by her ferry godmother.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conversely, you should also let the ferry come to a complete stop before attempting to drive on to the ferry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akula
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShamanGator: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary  SpaceyCat: The medical examiner will determine the causes of death, police said.

I think this will be a rather easy one: asphyxiation due to water in the lungs.  AKA drowning.

Cause of Death: Stupidity.

Let's not sugar coat thisNo kidding why is your car even running while on the ferry. And you know there is going to be a "My poor aunt dumbass died because the gate on the ferry couldnt stop her car." Law suit.


I can understand having it running for the A/C... this IS Miami. But geez, put it in park with the e-brake on.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwiftFox: Could be done by more impatient and dumber (warning, contains violent images)
[YouTube video: Quebec man dead after RV crashes into ferry in Tadoussac, Quebec]


That was impressive. Made the jump and stuck the landing.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwiftFox: Could be done by more impatient and dumber (warning, contains violent images)
[YouTube video: Quebec man dead after RV crashes into ferry in Tadoussac, Quebec]


That looks way more like a stuck accelerator or a driver totally losing his mind or something.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good advice. I might add that you are wise to wait until the airplane lands before disembarking with or without your carry on baggage (luggage). Some people need these timely little reminders.

Some of these people are Farkers.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Works in the movies.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Especially when the ferry has to first go upstream and then float backwards downstream in order to line up with the road on the other side...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Last year in Merabu, East Kalimantan (Borneo).
//Both trucks (I was in the first one) crossed without incident.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I bet Spiderman and the Vulture had something to do with this
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Especially when the ferry has to first go upstream and then float backwards downstream in order to line up with the road on the other side...

[Fark user image image 425x325]

/Last year in Merabu, East Kalimantan (Borneo).
//Both trucks (I was in the first one) crossed without incident.


Damn. Awesome.

Also: the ramp, she is not confidence-inspiring. 😂
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Could be done by more impatient and dumber (warning, contains violent images)
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZyD-W0AE​1hs]


LEEEERRROOOOOOOYYYYYY     JEEEENNKKIIIIIIIIIINNSSS!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Somebody forgot to put the wheel chocks in place or they did it wrong. I suppose a driver could get over wheel chocks but you'd have to try pretty hard.
 
GORDON
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm a trained diver, and a free ascent from 50 feet, from inside a car, would be a little bit of a challenge.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I prophecy the world will be slipping into a new sea of stupidity soon, in which when we start seeing signs at parking lots, tollbooths, on ferries, etc as a general matter of CYA liability remindnig motorists that they have both a brake and accelerator and to use the correct one on the correct occasion.

It's just a matter of time.
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Could be done by more impatient and dumber (warning, contains violent images)
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZyD-W0AE​1hs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That surprised me and all I could think of is the RKO out of nowhere meme.  Or I suppose RV-O in this case.
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
filmschoolrejects.comView Full Size

These gritty reboots are getting out of hand.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: BretMavrik: Especially when the ferry has to first go upstream and then float backwards downstream in order to line up with the road on the other side...

[Fark user image image 425x325]

/Last year in Merabu, East Kalimantan (Borneo).
//Both trucks (I was in the first one) crossed without incident.

Damn. Awesome.

Also: the ramp, she is not confidence-inspiring. 😂


This is what it looks like driving off...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's actually not too bad; these guys know what they're doing, even if they don't have the best equipment. They get close enough that even if/when the ramp planks broke you could still get off if you have a vehicle with good clearance, and you'd need a vehicle with that clearance anyway just to get up that slope and/or survive the rest of the road.
//Just hope the outboard doesn't die right at that moment. It's the only thing keeping you from moving away from the shore at about 2ft/sec.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Could be done by more impatient and dumber (warning, contains violent images)


Fark user imageView Full Size


He did stick the landing
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GORDON: I'm a trained diver, and a free ascent from 50 feet, from inside a car, would be a little bit of a challenge.


The trick is to not wait until your well sealed Mercedes U Boat completely fills, then slowly sinks to the bottom.  Lots of time between happily floating in German luxury And exploring the filth at the bottom of GCut.  The toxins in that water would kill you anyway.
 
