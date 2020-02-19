 Skip to content
(CNN)   Sheriff says that three bodies found near a cemetery in southern California were "a message". Clearly a perp having a hard time expressing himself who needs to learn that a text, or a handwritten letter are more concise than a triple homicide   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, Sheriff, Murder, Riverside County, California, Riverside County Sheriff's deputies, social media, residents of the city of Perris, Death  
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does that mean we should put more brown kids in cages?
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
USE YOUR WORDS.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict they'll find more bodies nearby.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A grave warning?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of them where do you bury the survivor riddles?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Does that mean we should put more brown kids in cages?


Luckily that stopped when Trump was elected.
 
Delezaio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes it isn't about being concise.  Sometimes you need to really spell it out for people.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Does that mean we should put more brown kids in cages?


My concern would be for the "brown" people (they're just people, dude) getting killed.  So maybe the ones that commit crimes actually can get a cage for a little while?
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Delezaio: Sometimes it isn't about being concise.  Sometimes you need to really spell it out for people.


Absolutely. Depends entirely upon the message and the intended recipient.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: [Fark user image 425x282]


DAMMIT!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriff Chad Bianco

i1.wp.comView Full Size


Sheriff Bianco Hires Daughter as Deputy Sheriff
Former Sheriff Stan Sniff implemented a "Nepotism and Conflicting Relationships" policy in 2009
https://ukenreport.com/sheriff-bianco​-​hires-daughter/?cn-reloaded=1

Where do they find these people?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: A grave warning?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I laughed anyway.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user image
thatssomefinepoliceworktherelou.gif

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm pretty sure that making this statement is against the law in California - the man should expect to be prosecuted as such.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: mrshowrules: Does that mean we should put more brown kids in cages?

Luckily that stopped when Trump was elected.


Looks like this one needs a reboot.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Percise1: Sheriff Chad Bianco

[i1.wp.com image 800x568]

Sheriff Bianco Hires Daughter as Deputy Sheriff
Former Sheriff Stan Sniff implemented a "Nepotism and Conflicting Relationships" policy in 2009
https://ukenreport.com/sheriff-bianco-​hires-daughter/?cn-reloaded=1

Where do they find these people?


Barrel bottoms.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Does that mean we should put more brown kids in cages?


Drink!

/I agree though. We should put kids in jail with their parents, because that's clearly where children who had no choice in committing a crime belong
 
Bondith
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Percise1: Sheriff Chad Bianco

[i1.wp.com image 800x568]

Sheriff Bianco Hires Daughter as Deputy Sheriff
Former Sheriff Stan Sniff implemented a "Nepotism and Conflicting Relationships" policy in 2009
https://ukenreport.com/sheriff-bianco-​hires-daughter/?cn-reloaded=1

Where do they find these people?


Certainly doesn't pass the smell test.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It would be nice if the sheriff could share with us what he thinks are the "horrible laws that are being passed and the horrible propositions that were voted in," which are supposedly causing the increase in crime. Never mind that his job is to enforce the law rather than critique it.
 
Pixter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any CA farkers know what 'horrible' laws and propositions the sheriff is likely referring to?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pixter: Any CA farkers know what 'horrible' laws and propositions the sheriff is likely referring to?


Prop 64, The Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act
 
