(Some Guy)   Today is National Lash Day. On the bright side, every other day is Rum and Sodomy day around here   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
    National Lash Day, fashion of lashes, House of Lashes, false eyelashes  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, rip the shirt. How cliche'
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I just discovered that It was Lash Day this morning from an email from Ulta. So, I got a set of sample lash products with my order today. Yay, me!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice. HOTY material, if you ask me.  Vote this one up, Farkers!
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Miss5280: I just discovered that It was Lash Day this morning from an email from Ulta. So, I got a set of sample lash products with my order today. Yay, me!
[Fark user image image 200x170]


Oh. I missed the joke in the headline. Nevermind.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, the Inhumanity!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

d23: [cdn10.bigcommerce.com image 402x501]


A name from the past that may be known to some whippersnappers.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Oh, rip the shirt. How cliche'


sounds like a Manhole Production
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 660x289]


Lashed

Fark user imageView Full Size


but not leashed.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Time to post up a storm, minus1kelvin.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meh, I like mine better.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I kind of liked the bum..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
