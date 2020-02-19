 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1847, the ill-fated Donner Party was rescued from the Sierra Nevada Mountains, proving that a short cut can end in long pig   (history.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The perfect beer for a Donner Party:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They may have been found by the rescuers on this date, but there were still two months and several deaths to go before the last survivors made it to Sacramento.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Interestingly enough, I'm almost finished reading this. It's the first book in the "Nora Kelly", and it's about the Donner Party
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The perfect beer for a Donner Party:

[Fark user image 527x527]


It's a bit heavy considering the party features an all-you-can-eat buffet.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Quite possibly the most famous humanitarian mission in US history.
 
Yoleus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
and thus the Donner Kebab entered the culinary world
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I really enjoyed Last Podcast on the Left's deep dive into this
 
deanis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: They may have been found by the rescuers on this date, but there were still two months and several deaths to go before the last survivors made it to Sacramento.


Id rather get killed by a cannibalistic pioneer than go to Sacramento!
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Donner, party of 16!

Donner, party of 12!

Donner, Party of 8!
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everyone should know the story of the Donner Party. It's gotta be the most quintessential Americana event ever.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://thememorypalace.us/2012/09/af​t​er-party/
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Donner, party of 4!

Donner, party of 2!

Donner, party of 1, your table is ready!
 
dywed88
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

busy chillin': Donner, party of 4!

Donner, party of 2!

Donner, party of 1, your table is ready!


Sorry, I filled up on appetizers.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wiki says the first rescue was Feb 18th, and wiki don't lie.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Coining the phrase. "Baby, its whats for dinner".
 
NightSteel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My kids enjoyed this version of the story, and the rest of this series of books are pretty entertaining, too.
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Reverborama
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These trees were cut off at "ground" level by the Donner party which shows how deep the snow was in the pass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't you mean "most of the Donner  Party rescued" Subby?
 
devilEther
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You mean they ate each other up?
 
Kuta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And the chill California wind
Comes blowing down our bodies once more
And we're sinking deeper and deeper into the chill California snow.

Oh I know, you belong
Inside my aching gut
And can't you see my faded Levi's burstin' apart
And don't you hear me cryin'
Oh babe, don't go
And can't you hear me screamin'
I'm still hungry, yo!
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diogenes: The_Sponge: The perfect beer for a Donner Party:

[Fark user image 527x527]

It's a bit heavy considering the party features an all-you-can-eat buffet.


True but it's all cold cuts and lady fingers.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Sweet Bucky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Highly recommended account of this story.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Diogenes: The_Sponge: The perfect beer for a Donner Party:

[Fark user image 527x527]

It's a bit heavy considering the party features an all-you-can-eat buffet.



Heh.

Actually....I took that pic last year....it's a Polish light lager.

/An overpriced light lager.
//Bought it in Dubrovnik, Croatia...on top of the fortress wall.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had an employee who was a direct descendent of one of the survivors (obviously.) Apparently there are Donner party reunions and groupies and such. She went to one of the events once and everyone already knew who she was. 'Oh so happy to finally meet you, we know all about you' that kind of stuff.

She was creeped out and never went to another one.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sweet Bucky: [Fark user image 315x475]

Highly recommended account of this story.


I will have to look for that.  I have an old book (late 1800s, I think) called "Rocky Mountain Adventures". It has several pages of excerpts from the diaries of Donner Party members and some pretty interesting illustrations.  Those people had no idea what they were in for.
 
