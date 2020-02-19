 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Operator: 911. What's your emergency? Mom: thirsty baby. Cops: We've got this   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
33
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theshirtlist.comView Full Size
 
fernt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  ""I've never been in this predicament ever. My milk just literally dried out," Bird can be heard saying in a recording of the 911 call obtained by CNN affiliate KSL. "This is my fifth kid and this has never happened."

theresyourproblem.jpg
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMFG!! IS THE DOG OKAY?!?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the police obsession with killing the dog has been covered.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a problem?  Call the cops.  Now you have two problems.

/ not serious.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Got a problem?  Call the cops.  Now you have two problems.

/ not serious.


Well that really depends on your social standing.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I half expected this to be a story about the police shooting someone or something they shouldn't have.
I'm happy it's an actual feel good story for once.
 
ieerto
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Hello also I've been doing heroin and maybe that's why my milk is dried up but the baby died too and it was crawling on the wall and across the ceiling and it turned and looked at me and
 
Stretchy Cat [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Read the headline, thought "Hmmm, sounds white". Yup.

If this was a black mother it would be "Why does she have so many kids? Why can't she take care of her kids? Where is the father? OH, he's out at 2am? What is he doing? Selling drugs? Why is her kid in a cast? Are the parents beating the kids? Maybe the kids should be taken away and given to someone more responsible..."

Instead it's "Awwwww...."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Phew. Imagine what would have happened if they called for the fire department!

abaco.comView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: Read the headline, thought "Hmmm, sounds white". Yup.

If this was a black mother it would be "Why does she have so many kids? Why can't she take care of her kids? Where is the father? OH, he's out at 2am? What is he doing? Selling drugs? Why is her kid in a cast? Are the parents beating the kids? Maybe the kids should be taken away and given to someone more responsible..."

Instead it's "Awwwww...."


Give your outrage a rest. Please. You must be exhausted.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: Read the headline, thought "Hmmm, sounds white". Yup.

If this was a black mother it would be "Why does she have so many kids? Why can't she take care of her kids? Where is the father? OH, he's out at 2am? What is he doing? Selling drugs? Why is her kid in a cast? Are the parents beating the kids? Maybe the kids should be taken away and given to someone more responsible..."

Instead it's "Awwwww...."


Getting your woke outrage out of the way early today I see. Take it easy or you'll be spent by lunch.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"This is my fifth kid and this has never happened."

Maybe your vagina teamed up with your boobs to tell you something.
 
fernt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: Read the headline, thought "Hmmm, sounds white". Yup.

If this was a black mother it would be "Why does she have so many kids? Why can't she take care of her kids? Where is the father? OH, he's out at 2am? What is he doing? Selling drugs? Why is her kid in a cast? Are the parents beating the kids? Maybe the kids should be taken away and given to someone more responsible..."

Instead it's "Awwwww...."


You left out: "When's the last time she had a job?"
 
powhound
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: Read the headline, thought "Hmmm, sounds white". Yup.

If this was a black mother it would be "Why does she have so many kids? Why can't she take care of her kids? Where is the father? OH, he's out at 2am? What is he doing? Selling drugs? Why is her kid in a cast? Are the parents beating the kids? Maybe the kids should be taken away and given to someone more responsible..."

Instead it's "Awwwww...."


It's Utah. No black people up in here

/mildly sarcastic
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would have her demonstrate that her breasts actually did go dry.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When I was pregnant, I ended up with so many free samples of everything, I had a weeks worth of formula I didn't need.

Then again, I didn't have a litter.
 
lennavan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Her four other children were sleeping, with one of them being in a leg cast. So loading them all up in the car and driving on snowy roads to buy formula at the store didn't seem like an option.

Narrator:  It was an option.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ieerto: "Hello also I've been doing heroin and maybe that's why my milk is dried up but the baby died too and it was crawling on the wall and across the ceiling and it turned and looked at me and


I enjoyed  that film as well..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lennavan: Her four other children were sleeping, with one of them being in a leg cast. So loading them all up in the car and driving on snowy roads to buy formula at the store didn't seem like an option.

Narrator:  It was an option.


Mormonism approves of women who show a certain level of appealing helplessness.  Self reliance isn't sexy.
 
synithium
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Color me surprised that they didn't show up, shoot the mom, feed the baby, then proceed to put the baby in a jail cell where everyone ignored it until it died.
 
Geralt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Picture of said baby that needs to fed every 2-3 hours or else it dies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this some kind of bust?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: Read the headline, thought "Hmmm, sounds white". Yup.

If this was a black mother it would be "Why does she have so many kids? Why can't she take care of her kids? Where is the father? OH, he's out at 2am? What is he doing? Selling drugs? Why is her kid in a cast? Are the parents beating the kids? Maybe the kids should be taken away and given to someone more responsible..."

Instead it's "Awwwww...."


A black person in Utah? I suppose it's possible.
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "This is my fifth kid and this has never happened."

Maybe your vagina teamed up with your boobs to tell you something.


Don't give them any ideas...if those 3 glorious things ever start conspiring, it's only a matter of time before they turn their attention on weak-willed men like me...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

powhound: Stretchy Cat: Read the headline, thought "Hmmm, sounds white". Yup.

If this was a black mother it would be "Why does she have so many kids? Why can't she take care of her kids? Where is the father? OH, he's out at 2am? What is he doing? Selling drugs? Why is her kid in a cast? Are the parents beating the kids? Maybe the kids should be taken away and given to someone more responsible..."

Instead it's "Awwwww...."

It's Utah. No black people up in here

/mildly sarcastic


Shakes fist
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fernt: FTFA:  ""I've never been in this predicament ever. My milk just literally dried out," Bird can be heard saying in a recording of the 911 call obtained by CNN affiliate KSL. "This is my fifth kid and this has never happened."

theresyourproblem.jpg


It's Utah. Five is probably a small number for them. I'm 34 and one of my high school classmates who is a year older than me had her seventh last year.
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: Read the headline, thought "Hmmm, sounds white". Yup.

If this was a black mother it would be "Why does she have so many kids? Why can't she take care of her kids? Where is the father? OH, he's out at 2am? What is he doing? Selling drugs? Why is her kid in a cast? Are the parents beating the kids? Maybe the kids should be taken away and given to someone more responsible..."

Instead it's "Awwwww...."


To be honest, these were EXACTLY the thoughts I had while reading the article. I saw the picture and already knew she was white.

/also white
//stop farking!
///three
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: fernt: FTFA:  ""I've never been in this predicament ever. My milk just literally dried out," Bird can be heard saying in a recording of the 911 call obtained by CNN affiliate KSL. "This is my fifth kid and this has never happened."

theresyourproblem.jpg

It's Utah. Five is probably a small number for them. I'm 34 and one of my high school classmates who is a year older than me had her seventh last year.


I should clarify that is a mormon in Utah.
 
rdyb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's called Public Relations.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Stretchy Cat: Read the headline, thought "Hmmm, sounds white". Yup.

If this was a black mother it would be "Why does she have so many kids? Why can't she take care of her kids? Where is the father? OH, he's out at 2am? What is he doing? Selling drugs? Why is her kid in a cast? Are the parents beating the kids? Maybe the kids should be taken away and given to someone more responsible..."

Instead it's "Awwwww...."

A black person in Utah? I suppose it's possible.


Karl Malone.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
  I'm only just now getting subbys use of the "sappy" tag.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I appreciate them helping out.
But they left a gallon of milk?
I doubt that's healthy for a newborn and might cause diarrhea and makes things worse, but IANAD.
 
