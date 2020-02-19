 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Fisherman catches record fish that...... wait, nope, sorry not a record buddy since you caught it on a Friday   (ftw.usatoday.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Mississippi River, 157-pound paddlefish, Cabo San Lucas, state record, Justin Hamlin, Oklahoma angler's catch, state regulations, heavy mountain traffic  
•       •       •

1583 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 12:05 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man those fish look ugly.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justin Hamlin landed the odd-looking behemoth while fishing on Keystone Lake with Capt. Jeremiah Mefford of Reel Good Time Guide Service.

The paddlefish tipped a boat scale at 157 pounds. But state regulations designed to protect the fishery require that all paddlefish caught on Fridays and Mondays must be released.

Why the hell would you schedule your fishing trip with a professional paid guide for a day when you can't keep or record anything?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Man those fish look ugly.


They taste pretty good, like a slightly oily freshwater shark.  Really good roe too.

Benevolent Misanthrope: Justin Hamlin landed the odd-looking behemoth while fishing on Keystone Lake with Capt. Jeremiah Mefford of Reel Good Time Guide Service.

The paddlefish tipped a boat scale at 157 pounds. But state regulations designed to protect the fishery require that all paddlefish caught on Fridays and Mondays must be released.

Why the hell would you schedule your fishing trip with a professional paid guide for a day when you can't keep or record anything?


Especially paddlefishing, which is essentially casting into darkness over and over hoping you'll snag one accidentally.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A record Phish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dragging a snatch hook is not fishing
 
Gig103
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Justin Hamlin landed the odd-looking behemoth while fishing on Keystone Lake with Capt. Jeremiah Mefford of Reel Good Time Guide Service.

The paddlefish tipped a boat scale at 157 pounds. But state regulations designed to protect the fishery require that all paddlefish caught on Fridays and Mondays must be released.

Why the hell would you schedule your fishing trip with a professional paid guide for a day when you can't keep or record anything?


Now Justin knows why Fridays were cheaper tours on Viator :)
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

imauniter: Dragging a snatch hook is not fishing


Considering that bowfishing and commericial fishing with nets are still fishing, I think you're wrong.

Neither of those is angling, but the fact that a snatch hook is still an "angle", ie hook, you can't even try for that tack.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd have paid the fine to hold the world record.

Or is there some fine print that voids the record if the fish is illegally landed?
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JesseL: imauniter: Dragging a snatch hook is not fishing

Considering that bowfishing and commericial fishing with nets are still fishing, I think you're wrong.

Neither of those is angling, but the fact that a snatch hook is still an "angle", ie hook, you can't even try for that tack.


FISH FIGHT!
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
🎣
 
Carthax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I'd have paid the fine to hold the world record.

Or is there some fine print that voids the record if the fish is illegally landed?


Yes.  To hold a record, the fish has to be legally landed and measured.  Taking the fish to be measured and weighed would have broken the law, and would have ended in a nullified result.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report