(Cincinnati Enquirer)   "Ish Unconshtatooshnal"   (cincinnati.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he looks exactly like you expect.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when police arrived the day his wife called 911.


That might be the problem with his case right there.

/well one of the problems with his case.
 
The Madd Mann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the release, Weber argues that the state has no compelling interest to prevent the possession of firearms in the home after someone consumes alcohol.

Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bye felicity
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So man who had been drinking inside own home was arrested for having had out and already put away, an unloaded gun sometime after his wife canceled the previous 911 call.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To-be-sure, I'm not trolling and I do see why drinking and brandishing a gun would have a set of concerns.

I just think case-by-case judgement could have been used to better assess this particular situation.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: So man who had been drinking inside own home was arrested for having had out and already put away, an unloaded gun sometime after his wife canceled the previous 911 call.


Apparently he was fighting the British.

Weber's attorney, Gary Rosenhoffer, posted on Facebook regarding the case.
"I wonder how much liquid courage the Colonists had when they lined up 100 yards from the enemy in an open field and started marching and firing?" he wrote.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: According to the release, Weber argues that the state has no compelling interest to prevent the possession of firearms in the home after someone consumes alcohol.

Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?


We have a guy with impaired judgement with access to the nuclear codes.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What paarrt of shawl not be infurnged do you not unshurstan?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: According to the release, Weber argues that the state has no compelling interest to prevent the possession of firearms in the home after someone consumes alcohol.

Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?


In their own homes even, the worse place anyone could even have a gun, let alone touching your own  property in it.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a strong supporter of the 2A.  However...

Drunk with a gun in public?  Sorry Cletus.  Off to the poky

Drunk with a gun in your own home?  Who cares.  Maybe Darwin will get a win.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have to pause adblock and answer 3 survey questions? FARK that subby.
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hilarisad that I just assumed the headline was quoting President* Trump.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weber's attorney, Gary Rosenhoffer, posted on Facebook regarding the case.

"I wonder how much liquid courage the Colonists had when they lined up 100 yards from the enemy in an open field and started marching and firing?" he wrote.

This guy isn't a dangerous drunk, he's a hero that is going to save us all from the icy grip of the royalists.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: According to the release, Weber argues that the state has no compelling interest to prevent the possession of firearms in the home after someone consumes alcohol.

Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?


In his own home?

He was busted for being drunk, in is own home, and holding his own, unloaded, shotgun.

(Parenthetically: obviously a domestic violence issue, potentially assault by threat, and personally I'm against the whole 2A right to have the damn thing in the first place. but putting all of that aside...)

He can legally be drunk at home, he can legally have the gun at home, can you arrest a man for handling his own possessions in his own home?
 
Khellendros
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Even the NRA is thinking "dude, you're not helping".

Your freedom of speech and to assemble can be curtailed if you're intoxicated.  Cops can make your group disperse if you're drunk, they can break up parties where people are too drunk, arrest you for public intoxication if you're drunk in public, etc.  All reasonable limits on the First Amendment.

No reason they can't also intervene if you're drunk with weapons in your hand - in public or private.  Open carry laws and CCH polices typically have addendums for alcohol consumption.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The Madd Mann: According to the release, Weber argues that the state has no compelling interest to prevent the possession of firearms in the home after someone consumes alcohol.

Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?

We have a guy with impaired judgement with access to the nuclear codes.


Nah, Biden hasn't been elected yet.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


I thought Foster Brooks passed away long ago, here he lives right here in town.
 
opalakea
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
First 3 wds explain it: "Clermont County man" is the Ohio (or at least Cincinnati) equivalent of "Florida man".
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: According to the release, Weber argues that the state has no compelling interest to prevent the possession of firearms in the home after someone consumes alcohol.

Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?


Normally it's white rage and fear of tiny peeners. Why not add other kinds of irresponsibility?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

I thought Foster Brooks passed away long ago, here he lives right here in town.


I love how (in that bit) Dean Martin was the sober one.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: He can legally be drunk at home, he can legally have the gun at home, can you arrest a man for handling his own possessions in his own home?


That's the question.  I'd argue yes, you can be arrested or have your firearms taken for it.  If you're drunk, it's a matter of public safety that you not be handling firearms in any environment.  It's reckless endangerment of yourself and anyone around you (or living next door).  If you're drunk you can't trust your senses on whether it's loaded, where you're pointing it, your judgement on handling it, etc.

Similar to driving a car or operating heavy machinery.  It's a danger to a pretty big radius around you.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hoblit: So man who had been drinking inside own home was arrested for having had out and already put away, an unloaded gun sometime after his wife canceled the previous 911 call.


They had to operate under the assumption that she cancelled the call under duress, because the consequences if they hadn't responded could have been tragic (for her).
Once there, they had to justify the expen$e response and arrest somebody (for the taxpayers).
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Khellendros: brainlordmesomorph: He can legally be drunk at home, he can legally have the gun at home, can you arrest a man for handling his own possessions in his own home?

That's the question.  I'd argue yes, you can be arrested or have your firearms taken for it.  If you're drunk, it's a matter of public safety that you not be handling firearms in any environment.  It's reckless endangerment of yourself and anyone around you (or living next door).  If you're drunk you can't trust your senses on whether it's loaded, where you're pointing it, your judgement on handling it, etc.

Similar to driving a car or operating heavy machinery.  It's a danger to a pretty big radius around you.


The fact that his wife had called 911 on him makes me think that at some point in time she feared for her safety.  That makes it much more of a public safety issue.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hoblit: The Madd Mann: According to the release, Weber argues that the state has no compelling interest to prevent the possession of firearms in the home after someone consumes alcohol.

Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?

In their own homes even, the worse place anyone could even have a gun, let alone touching your own  property in it.


You ever live with a crazy guy who likes to get lit up then pull his weapon out? Giggity. But not as much fun as it sounds

His wife (you know, that other person involved that you are completely farking ignoring) was scared, and she should be. Wife wanted help with her crazy, dangerous, drunk husband, and she did need help. So some people have this weird idea that the cops are there to help, maybe because of that "serve and protect" nonsense that used to get spouted a lot but was never true.  So she called 911 but the cops are going to show and shoot somebody or arrest somebody. They're not gonna help. And I don't blame them for that - that's not their job

But getting back to you, of course you're worried about the guns. Because of course. Don't be worried, the guns are going to be fine

This wife, she needs to bail. Cold, heartless me says pack up your crap and run, sugar buns. Boozy McShooterton is going to kill you, eventually. If you're not into that, run.

And how does it all end? Who cares? I just want the wife to bail early before drunk ass remembers where the ammo is and starts shooting for real
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hoblit: To-be-sure, I'm not trolling and I do see why drinking and brandishing a gun would have a set of concerns.

I just think case-by-case judgement could have been used to better assess this particular situation.



I think it was, look at the "punishment" he got.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Xai: he looks exactly like you expect.



I disagree, I was expecting trailer trash.  This guy looks clean and groomed.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: According to the release, Weber argues that the state has no compelling interest to prevent the possession of firearms in the home after someone consumes alcohol.

Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?


BECAUSE IMFRINGED LIBCUCK

/he should have gone up onto the roof
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The Madd Mann: According to the release, Weber argues that the state has no compelling interest to prevent the possession of firearms in the home after someone consumes alcohol.

Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?

We have a guy with impaired judgement with access to the nuclear codes.



They gave him a Little Orphan Annie Decoder Ring in a briefcase, not the nuclear football.  The people that actually control that shiat ain't that stupid.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: I'm a strong supporter of the 2A.  However...

Drunk with a gun in public?  Sorry Cletus.  Off to the poky

Drunk with a gun in your own home?  Who cares.  Maybe Darwin will get a win.



The neighbors might care when pellets or bullets come through their walls or windows.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

morg: Hoblit: So man who had been drinking inside own home was arrested for having had out and already put away, an unloaded gun sometime after his wife canceled the previous 911 call.

Apparently he was fighting the British.

Weber's attorney, Gary Rosenhoffer, posted on Facebook regarding the case.
"I wonder how much liquid courage the Colonists had when they lined up 100 yards from the enemy in an open field and started marching and firing?" he wrote.


I wonder how much liquid courage he needed to face his wife in their home.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: loki see loki do: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

I thought Foster Brooks passed away long ago, here he lives right here in town.

I love how (in that bit) Dean Martin was the sober one.


Dean Martin's boozing was mainly an act. He did drink, but moderately before the show, and most of the time what he consumed on stage was apple juice. It was after the show that he seriously hit the bottle.

https://www.saturdayeveningpost.com/2​0​19/01/dean-martin-lush-life/
 
Electrify
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Regulations, the wisdom, necessity and validity of which, as applied to existing conditions, are so apparent that they are now uniformly sustained, a century ago, or even half a century ago, probably would have been rejected as arbitrary and oppressive. Such regulations are sustained, under the complex conditions of our day, for reasons analogous to those which justify traffic regulations, which, before the advent of automobiles and rapid transit street railways, would have been condemned as fatally arbitrary and unreasonable. And in this there is no inconsistency, for while the meaning of constitutional guaranties never varies, the scope of their application must expand or contract to meet the new and different conditions which are constantly coming within the field of their operation. In a changing world, it is impossible that it should be otherwise."

VILLAGE OF EUCLID v. AMBLER REALTY CO. 272 U.S. 365 (1926)

/TLDR: No, it is not your constitutional right to brandish a gun while intoxicated
//even on your own property
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sean Connery is a constitutional scholar?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Callous: Xai: he looks exactly like you expect.


I disagree, I was expecting trailer trash.  This guy looks clean and groomed.


trailer trash wouldn't appeal
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: The Madd Mann: According to the release, Weber argues that the state has no compelling interest to prevent the possession of firearms in the home after someone consumes alcohol.

Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?

In his own home?

He was busted for being drunk, in is own home, and holding his own, unloaded, shotgun.

(Parenthetically: obviously a domestic violence issue, potentially assault by threat, and personally I'm against the whole 2A right to have the damn thing in the first place. but putting all of that aside...)

He can legally be drunk at home, he can legally have the gun at home, can you arrest a man for handling his own possessions in his own home?


You can legally drive, you can legally get drunk.  You cannot legally drive while drunk.

And sorry, but there's no farking way I'm trusting the word of a drunk guy that the gun he's holding is unloaded.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"We Noticed You're Blocking Ads"

Well, when you throw 99+ of them at me in the first few seconds of my opening your goddamn page, you farking A right I'm gonna block them.

And no, I *WILL NOT* go "Ad-Free", nor will I turn off my ad blocker.

/I see enough advertisements elsewhere
 
indy_kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: He can legally be drunk at home, he can legally have the gun at home, can you arrest a man for handling his own possessions in his own home?


Yes.

Consider this situation: the guy is drunk, goes out to his garage, gets in his car, and starts it.  That's "operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated".  Doesn't matter that the car never moved.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DrowningLessons: It's hilarisad that I just assumed the headline was quoting President* Trump.


Me too.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?


In this case "walking around" seems to mean "In his own home".

He sounds like a dumbass, but I don't care if you are drunk in your own house, and he didn't do any harm.  He didn't threaten anyone. The gun wasn't even loaded.  Turning him into a criminal doesn't help anyone, and the courts should have better stuff to spend their time on.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Consider this situation: the guy is drunk, goes out to his garage, gets in his car, and starts it.  That's "operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated".  Doesn't matter that the car never moved.


And it shouldn't be. If a drunk sleeps it off in their car with the heat on so they don't freeze to death, no one should care.
 
Carthax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Callous: brainlordmesomorph: The Madd Mann: According to the release, Weber argues that the state has no compelling interest to prevent the possession of firearms in the home after someone consumes alcohol.

Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?

In his own home?

He was busted for being drunk, in is own home, and holding his own, unloaded, shotgun.

(Parenthetically: obviously a domestic violence issue, potentially assault by threat, and personally I'm against the whole 2A right to have the damn thing in the first place. but putting all of that aside...)

He can legally be drunk at home, he can legally have the gun at home, can you arrest a man for handling his own possessions in his own home?

You can legally drive, you can legally get drunk.  You cannot legally drive while drunk.

And sorry, but there's no farking way I'm trusting the word of a drunk guyanyone that the gun he's holding is unloaded.


FTFY

I've seen enough bullets fired out of "unloaded" guns, and been handed enough "unloaded" guns that turned out to have bullets in them, that I don't trust anyone.

Rule #1 says "Every gun is always loaded."  I live that rule.  The other person I most trust with guns in this world beyond myself is my father.  If he hands me a gun and says it's empty, I still immediately check to see if it's loaded.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kb7rky: "We Noticed You're Blocking Ads"

Well, when you throw 99+ of them at me in the first few seconds of my opening your goddamn page, you farking A right I'm gonna block them.

And no, I *WILL NOT* go "Ad-Free", nor will I turn off my ad blocker.

/I see enough advertisements elsewhere


how about push notifications to stay up to date on the latest local KZXD FOX64 news from Sisterfark Holler?  We only need access to your contacts, camera, microphone and location data.  To personalize your experience.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JuggleGeek: The Madd Mann: Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?

In this case "walking around" seems to mean "In his own home".

He sounds like a dumbass, but I don't care if you are drunk in your own house, and he didn't do any harm.  He didn't threaten anyone. The gun wasn't even loaded.  Turning him into a criminal doesn't help anyone, and the courts should have better stuff to spend their time on.


Assuming the gun was loaded, he would be a danger to the following people:

1. Himself.
2. His wife.
3. His neighbors.  (Bullets can go through windows or walls.)
4. Anybody walking down the street in the general area.  (Bullets can go through windows or walls.)
5. Anybody driving in their car in the general area.  (Bullets can go through windows or walls.)

I think there is a compelling case for the state to make brandishing a firearm while drunk against the law, even inside one's own home, considering all of the above, and that's the sort of test the Supremes would make to determine if a law is constitutional.

Now, the only caveat is whether or not the fact the gun was unloaded matters constitutionally.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JuggleGeek: The Madd Mann: Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?

In this case "walking around" seems to mean "In his own home".

He sounds like a dumbass, but I don't care if you are drunk in your own house, and he didn't do any harm.  He didn't threaten anyone. The gun wasn't even loaded.  Turning him into a criminal doesn't help anyone, and the courts should have better stuff to spend their time on.


Then why did his wife call the cops in the first place?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighOnCraic: JuggleGeek: The Madd Mann: Yeah, why would the government want to stop people with impaired judgement walking around with guns?

In this case "walking around" seems to mean "In his own home".

He sounds like a dumbass, but I don't care if you are drunk in your own house, and he didn't do any harm.  He didn't threaten anyone. The gun wasn't even loaded.  Turning him into a criminal doesn't help anyone, and the courts should have better stuff to spend their time on.

Then why did his wife call the cops in the first place?


She can't mind her business and STFU?
 
