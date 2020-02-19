 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "Vegans need their own shelf in the office fridge" narrowly edged out by "says she finds it easier not to mention that she's a vegan" as the least likely thing in this article   (bbc.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm cool with that.  But *after* lunch, when you're not using it, is it okay if I put the "family pack" of choice ribeyes I purchased at the local grocery during lunch on that shelf?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"you have to justify every meal"

you mean I have to justify every meal, to the critical office vegan who wont let me eat a chicken sandwich in peace.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow, just a shelf?  I'm surprised they don't want their own fridge.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Other recommendations include colour-coded kitchen equipment and separate areas to prepare meat-free food - as well as non-leather phone cases, being exempt from any part of purchasing non-vegan goods and the chance for staff to have discussions about vegan-friendly pension options.

Oh yeah, I see all those things happening to cater to tiny percentage of the population that is vegan (by choice, and most of them give it up eventually).
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just as long as you don't ask the fry boy to change the grease to make you fries.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Other recommendations include colour-coded kitchen equipment and separate areas to prepare meat-free food - as well as non-leather phone cases, being exempt from any part of purchasing non-vegan goods and the chance for staff to have discussions about vegan-friendly pension options.

Oh yeah, I see all those things happening to cater to tiny percentage of the population that is vegan (by choice, and most of them give it up eventually).


This is worse than ultra-orthodox super-kosher rules.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just bring in a fresh batch of deer sausage and set it on the end of her cube row for everyone to sample. Make sure it's got that lovely sausage smell.

You'll be able to watch her slowly lose her mind as everyone around her munches on tasty meat snacks.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Wow, just a shelf?  I'm surprised they don't want their own fridge.


They probably need their own office
 
Iowan73
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Other recommendations include colour-coded kitchen equipment and separate areas to prepare meat-free food - as well as non-leather phone cases, being exempt from any part of purchasing non-vegan goods and the chance for staff to have discussions about vegan-friendly pension options.

Oh yeah, I see all those things happening to cater to tiny percentage of the population that is vegan (by choice, and most of them give it up eventually).


Vegan-friendly pension? I didn't know my 401k ate meat.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


// Obligatory
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Get a job where you can work from home, vegans. You would do that anyway if you really cared so damn much for the planet.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oopsboom: "you have to justify every meal"

you mean I have to justify every meal, to the critical office vegan who wont let me eat a chicken sandwich in peace.


Evangelists are the same regardless of religion.
 
