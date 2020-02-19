 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   When reporting on a man who doused his wife and children in gasoline and set them alight, perhaps avoid the phrase "showered them with love"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
James Taylor - Shower The People (Live at the Beacon Theater)
Youtube GfJWqjoekow


Setting the musical tone for this thread.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright - Which farker is writing their news reports?

Fess up!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife...ok, I guess I get that. The kids? I hope you get sent to the horse-dicked sodomy ring of hell.
 
ng2810
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The wife...ok, I guess I get that. The kids? I hope you get sent to the horse-dicked sodomy ring of hell.


Yeah, cuz it's perfectly normal in a modern society to burn your wife to death when she pisses you off instead of divorce her.

Save that shiat for the backwards farkholes of the Middle East and India and don't bring it into civilized conversation.
 
peart2112
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zlyvc​t​i3kQU
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, that site should be doused in petrol and burned.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

peart2112: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zlyvc​t​i3kQU


Tiny shaking fist
 
drxym
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hunka-hunka Burning Love
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hope you get sent to the horse-dicked sodomy ring of hell.

Why hope for something that doesnt exist and not make it a reality?

You kill or rape kids? Straight to the ranch where you get raped to death by horses
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Family annihilators do not "shower their family with love"...they take hostages.
And, then when the said family does not please them--they kill them.

These types of narcissists don'tget better.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He brought watmth to the family.
 
gar1013
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wonder if this guy had some sort of CTE that made him unhinged, and/or a history of PED abuse.

At any rate, he'll hopefully be spending a long time behind bars for what is a truly horrific crime.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some of that hot, hot, burnin' love.
 
Plissken
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gar1013: Wonder if this guy had some sort of CTE that made him unhinged, and/or a history of PED abuse.

At any rate, he'll hopefully be spending a long time behind bars for what is a truly horrific crime.


Hard to keep ashes behind bars.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I find it hard to believe that he ever actually loved those kids, if he is willing to literally burn them to death while he watches. I think it was more he liked the attention he got for them, or how they made him appear to be to other people.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ng2810: Yeah, cuz it's perfectly normal in a modern society to burn your wife to death when she pisses you off instead of divorce her


She had already left him for greener pastures and was refusing him access to his kids.

Baxter had been denied access to his kids months earlier after his wife left him for another man

We had a guy locally do something similar (killed his three little girls) a few years ago, but he left his wife alive so she could live among the ruins.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
God burning to death is one of the worst ways to go. Along with drowning or slowing being crushed to death, it sends shivers in my spine. He had to have heard them screaming.  His kids screaming.  That's a level of awful I can't comprehend.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The wife...ok, I guess I get that. The kids? I hope you get sent to the horse-dicked sodomy ring of hell.


Enumclaw
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"ex-footy star"

That's disgusting
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I hope you get sent to the horse-dicked sodomy ring of hell.

Why hope for something that doesnt exist and not make it a reality?

You kill or rape kids? Straight to the ranch where you get raped to death by horses


once again, Enumclaw
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ng2810: MythDragon: The wife...ok, I guess I get that. The kids? I hope you get sent to the horse-dicked sodomy ring of hell.

Yeah, cuz it's perfectly normal in a modern society to burn your wife to death when she pisses you off instead of divorce her.

Save that shiat for the backwards farkholes of the Middle East and India and don't bring it into civilized conversation.


I didnt say I liked it or supported it. Simply that I can understand it. Hated her and felt she should die horribly. A feeling that us humans often get. Same reason I understand racist assholes who commit hate crimes. They were raised (or somehow learned) to hate other and not see them as people. I can process that. But to horribly kill your own kids, that I can not process.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Baxter, an ex New Zealand Warriors player, grabbed a knife with a burning car and angrily tried to stop onlookers from saving his burning wife and children."

that's some seriously bad writing.   As an aside I knew Dave Dave before his father did this to him.  There are no words to describe how evil you have to be to burn another human being nor how narcissistic you have to be to do it to your own family.  Somebody post his find-a-grave so when I visit Oz I have a place to deposit a loose Fosters hangover deuce.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I find it hard to believe that he ever actually loved those kids, if he is willing to literally burn them to death while he watches. I think it was more he liked the attention he got for them, or how they made him appear to be to other people.


Exactly. You wouldn't allow anyone you genuinely love to burn to death, and you most certainly wouldn't set them of fire yourself.

This was a spiteful pathetic little narcissist who was just upset that he wasn't getting his own way, and he just proved it to the world.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ng2810: MythDragon: The wife...ok, I guess I get that. The kids? I hope you get sent to the horse-dicked sodomy ring of hell.

Yeah, cuz it's perfectly normal in a modern society to burn your wife to death when she pisses you off instead of divorce her.

Save that shiat for the backwards farkholes of the Middle East and India and don't bring it into civilized conversation.


Just because a poster said something stupid, let's not start a conflagration over it.
 
