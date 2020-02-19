 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Malaysia's former PM says they never ruled out a 'murder-suicide plot' by flight MH370's pilot. He then refused to comment on any possible alien abduction/probing, Bigfoot/feet on the passenger manifest, and reverse vampire echo-location   (reuters.com) divider line
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about brain washed male model assassin?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda hard to rule out murder-suicide when all the witnesses are dead.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Kinda hard to rule out murder-suicide when all the witnesses are dead.


And they can't find the murder scene.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It happened a few years ago in Germany
 
otherideas
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Everyone knows a black hole swallowed the plane. Ask Don Lemon.
 
zang
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If the next person to find a confirmable piece of it could just arrange to "find" it in British Columbia somewhere, the world would be a more interesting place.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zang: If the next person to find a confirmable piece of it could just arrange to "find" it in British Columbia somewhere, the world would be a more interesting place.


Naw, now Bermuda would just be perfect...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought we agreed not to talk about this.

It's just good manners.
 
Opacity
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought mangosteens were on the manifest? Are we going with Bigfoot now?
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What about mind control via wristwatch? Where there any baseball players and/or royalty on the plane?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought that investigators were almost certain it was a murder / suicide by the captain.  They even found test runs of the path the plane took on MS flight simulator on his home computer.

The assumed sequence of events is that the captain asked the copilot to go check on the cabin, locked the door, turned off the plane's instruments, turned the plane towards the Indian ocean, took it up to high altitude, depressurized the cabin to kill everyone, came back down to cruising altitude, and flew over the ocean until he saw the sunrise and was about out of fuel, then nose-dived it into the ocean, smashing the plane to bits.

Investigators were able to reconstruct this sequence as the plane was communicating with navigation satellites without the captain's knowledge, along with fragments of the plane that were found on beaches.
 
DrunkenGator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Trocadero: What about brain washed male model assassin?


...but why male models?
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: I thought that investigators were almost certain it was a murder / suicide by the captain.  They even found test runs of the path the plane took on MS flight simulator on his home computer.

The assumed sequence of events is that the captain asked the copilot to go check on the cabin, locked the door, turned off the plane's instruments, turned the plane towards the Indian ocean, took it up to high altitude, depressurized the cabin to kill everyone, came back down to cruising altitude, and flew over the ocean until he saw the sunrise and was about out of fuel, then nose-dived it into the ocean, smashing the plane to bits.

Investigators were able to reconstruct this sequence as the plane was communicating with navigation satellites without the captain's knowledge, along with fragments of the plane that were found on beaches.


Sort of.  The plane was not communicating its actual position, the position was extrapolated based on the nature of which satellites were receiving, so the measurements were imprecise, and the data's interpretation allows for multiple answers.

The thing about the home simulator is that it wouldn't be necessary to simulate if the intent was solely murder-suicide.  That scenario would make more sense if some other final result was intended.

Lastly, the delay in finding wreckage is troubling, it makes one wonder if wreckage was planted, rather than actually originating from a crash.

I don't know what happened, and until a large volume of debris is found I don't think that we'll really know with an certainty.
 
HempHead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: I thought that investigators were almost certain it was a murder / suicide by the captain.  They even found test runs of the path the plane took on MS flight simulator on his home computer.

The assumed sequence of events is that the captain asked the copilot to go check on the cabin, locked the door, turned off the plane's instruments, turned the plane towards the Indian ocean, took it up to high altitude, depressurized the cabin to kill everyone, came back down to cruising altitude, and flew over the ocean until he saw the sunrise and was about out of fuel, then nose-dived it into the ocean, smashing the plane to bits.

Investigators were able to reconstruct this sequence as the plane was communicating with navigation satellites without the captain's knowledge, along with fragments of the plane that were found on beaches.


A motive was never found.  In both the Egyptair & Germanwings incidents, motive was readily apparent.

And disappearing an entire plane, was that planned?
 
LessO2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, if Razak is so chatty all the sudden, how about he tells us where his buddy Jho Low is.

Dick.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: Trocadero: What about brain washed male model assassin?

...but why male models?


Are you serious? I just told you that a moment  ago.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: SomeAmerican: I thought that investigators were almost certain it was a murder / suicide by the captain.  They even found test runs of the path the plane took on MS flight simulator on his home computer.

The assumed sequence of events is that the captain asked the copilot to go check on the cabin, locked the door, turned off the plane's instruments, turned the plane towards the Indian ocean, took it up to high altitude, depressurized the cabin to kill everyone, came back down to cruising altitude, and flew over the ocean until he saw the sunrise and was about out of fuel, then nose-dived it into the ocean, smashing the plane to bits.

Investigators were able to reconstruct this sequence as the plane was communicating with navigation satellites without the captain's knowledge, along with fragments of the plane that were found on beaches.

Sort of.  The plane was not communicating its actual position, the position was extrapolated based on the nature of which satellites were receiving, so the measurements were imprecise, and the data's interpretation allows for multiple answers.

The thing about the home simulator is that it wouldn't be necessary to simulate if the intent was solely murder-suicide.  That scenario would make more sense if some other final result was intended.

Lastly, the delay in finding wreckage is troubling, it makes one wonder if wreckage was planted, rather than actually originating from a crash.

I don't know what happened, and until a large volume of debris is found I don't think that we'll really know with an certainty.


Malaysian government was sure shady about the crash from the beginning.  I wouldn't put it past them salting some pieces.
 
