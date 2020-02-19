 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   ....because it is not a burglary unless you squirt ketchup everywhere   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Police will try to catch-up with the suspect.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a bit weird that the-
BREAKING: Covering up pedophiles is costly. Just thought you should know right at this moment.
 
amigafin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe his name was Tom Ato and that's his trademark.
 
amigafin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's a seedy little squirt.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the house had both ketchup and catsup, the thieves may have gotten confused and spent too much time deciding which one was right, giving the police time to show up.

